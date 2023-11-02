For amateur radio operators, the quest for the perfect antenna never seems to end. Perhaps that’s because our requirements are always changing. We never quite seem to get to one design that can do everything. This copper-foil Yagi antenna might not do everything, but it really seems to tick off the boxes for gain and directionality along with ultra-portability.
If you’ve been following [Ben Eadie (VE6SFX)]’s trip down the rabbit hole of lightweight antenna building, you’ll recall that he’s already knocked off a J-pole antenna and a stealthy mobile slot antenna using little more than copper foil tape. Both of those designs performed great, but [Ben] had bigger fish to fry: he wanted to build a directional antenna for the 2-meter band and go for distance. The traditional Yagi-Uda is generally the preferred design for beam antennas, but they tend to be bulky and cumbersome. But with a roll of copper foil tape [Ben] was able to lay out a three-element Yagi on a sheet of Tyvek wrap. Reinforced with some packing tape and stiffened with a couple of fiberglass rods attached to a 3D printed handle, and it was ready to go.
[Ben]’s field test results were most impressive. Not only was he able to open up repeaters up to 90 km away, but he was getting good signal reports to boot. He was even able to reach a repeater 150 km distant, just barely though. Still, that’s mighty impressive performance from something that looks like a Union Jack and rolls up to fit in a pocket.
7 thoughts on “Pocketable Yagi Antenna Really Shoots For Distance”
I was imagining something that unfurls like an umbrella. I guess that’d be the next generation of the concept. Cool work, just not quite as cool as I thought at first.
I really don’t see the advantage of the tape. A 2m Yagi with threaded elements that screw to the boom is extremely portable and can be set up in a couple of minutes. It would have far less wind resistance and could have more than three elements. I guess cheap is the biggest advantage of the tape approach, but otherwise it isn’t the most practical … and he already has to use fiberglass rods to support it. Those rods could have been the elements.
I wonder if his body is acting as a second reflector.
Large diameter elements give an antenna slightly greater bandwidth than thin elements. If those wide pieces of foil act like large diameter elements, that would be another advantage.
The repeated mention of tape is making me somewhat curious, but my gut, which is well known as a completely scientific instrument for simulating antennas, says even thin wire with otherwise good properties and good connections and geometry would not be left in the dust by a bit of taped-together stuff just because the tape is wider in one axis (but thinner in the other one). I am becoming somewhat tempted to hook a nanovna up to a representative antenna of each sort and judge the shape of the plot though.
Do it! Write it up and submit it to the Hack-a-Day tip line! I’d love to see the results of such an experiment.
I’d do it myself but lack the equipment.
Years ago I had the idea of making a similar antenna for WiFi by using the same copper tape but inside a laminator sheet which makes it also waterproof and easy to carry in a pocket, but never went further to realize it. With a big enough laminator one could make antennas for much lower HAM frequencies; I’m not sure they do exist though.
