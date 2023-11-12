Before the Internet, if you wanted to hear news from around the world, you probably bought a shortwave receiver. In the golden age of world band radio, there was a great deal of high-quality programming on the shortwave bands and a large variety of consumer radios with shortwave bands. For example, the Sony CRF-160 that [M Caldeira] is restoring dates from the late 1960s or early 1970s and would have been a cool radio in its day. It retailed for about $250 in 1972, which sounds reasonable, but — don’t forget — in 1972 that would have been a 10% downpayment on a new car or enough to buy a Big Mac every day for a year with change left over.
As you can see in the video below, the radio seemed to work well right out of the gate, but the radio needed some rust removal and other sprucing up. However, it is an excellent teardown, with some tips about general restoration.
We liked that there was an access port to get to the alignment adjustments without taking the whole thing apart. Overall, the construction looks great for the period. We were happy to hear the cleaned up radio once again tuning in the world or, at least, as much of the world as is still transmitting.
Of course, if your neighbor had one of these back in the day, you pretty much assumed he was a spy. These days a shortwave radio is not much more than a chip and won’t buy nearly as many Big Macs.
6 thoughts on “A Classic Shortwave Radio Restored”
The Big Mac was available in 1972?
I wouldn’t know, our town did not get a McDonald’s until the latter 1970s.
“Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, …”
The Big Mac was available nation-wide in 1968: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Mac
“… pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.” Yeah, that jingle has never left my head.
“There are 2 versions with very slight difference. The 1st version has a black BFO knob, the power supply has fuses on the CI and the voltage selector is circular. The 2nd version has a silver BFO knob, no fuses on the CI of the power supply and the voltage selector is rectangular. ”
Source: https://www.radiomuseum.org/r/sony_crf_160.html
Gratefully, it has a BFO, at least!
I was just going to say that this repair is the right time to add one.
I’m glad I double checked if it has one. 🙂
73s everyone.
Listen all these are important Era radios.
Before you put money and time into that
you could be restoring a REAL classic like
one of the “Big 3” post war radios: the
R-390 OR R-392, The National HRO 50 or
60 or the great Hammerlund SP-600.
You get GREAT performance, Have a
Really valuable rig if you ever want to sell
AND….You have a great ENP PROOF SW CLASSIC…..
The closest thing I had to this was an Eddystone EC-10 from the UK/GB.
It was a control receiver, often used by coastal stations to monitor 500 KHz emergency frequency.
It had an BFO, too, of course.
Reception of telegraphy and un-modulated carrier waves is a must have feature of a good radio, no matter if it’s a world receiver or a more professional communications receiver.
Gratefully, most basic shortwave radios can be retrofitted with a BFO.
A wire/coil next to an 455 KHz IF can often be used to insert the BFO signal.
Having a beat frequency oscillator (BFO) also opens up the world to SSB, DSB and all the interesting, wonderful things on the air waves.
No radio should be without one anymore.
Same goes for an IF tap, maybe, to interface an external SDR dongle to demulate the more obscure things.
Great video, the CRF-160 is one of my favourite receivers; I’ve been lucky in that mine hasn’t needed anything much apart from a bit of switch cleaner every now and again. I’ll have to have a watch of the video he’s done on the Earth Orbiter, maybe it’ll help me do something about the wobbly selector drum on mine!
