What’s the worst part about packaging up a whole lot of the same basic thing? It might just be applying the various warning stickers to the outside of the shipping box. Luckily, [Mr Innovative] has built an open-source automatic sticker dispenser that does the peeling for you, while advancing the roll one at a time quite satisfyingly.
This tidy build is made primarily of 20×20 extruded aluminium and stainless steel smooth rod. All the yellow bits are 3D printed. The brains of this operation is an Arduino Nano, with an A4988 stepper motor driver controlling a NEMA17.
Our favorite part of this build is the IR sensor pair arranged below the ready sticker. It detects when a sticker is removed, then the stepper advances the roll by one sticker height. The waste is collected on a spool underneath.
Between the video and the instructions, [Mr Innovative] has made it quite simple to build one for yourself. Definitely check this one out after the break.
[Mr Innovative] may as well go by [Mr. Automation]. Check out this automated wire prep machine from a few years ago.
3 thoughts on “Arduino Sticker Dispenser Saves Time”
That’s a nice neat solution! I can see that saving a lot of time if you are labelling boxes or something.
Nifty machine. Really well thought through. I like how it it self-dislabeling. Sadly, the reality is, this sticker will do virtual zero change in handling of your package. There is practically no step in the process where a human or camera will take notice of it. There is no magic cushy sorting street made out of little pillows where packages go with a fragile sticker. There is no value for ‘fragile’ in the database that can be toggled by this sticker. They get tossed and dropped like all the other on the same conveyor belts and dropping chutes depending on the address. You could change the stickers out to a heart- or a four-leafes-glover-good-luck-emoticon and would have the same result in transport.
I can’t help but find it slightly amusing, knowing how much the industrial versions of this cost.
Add a thermal printer and save yourself a few grand.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)