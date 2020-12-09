We’ve seen a fair number of automated wire cutting builds before, and with good reason: cutting lots of wires by hand is repetitive and carries the risk of injury. What’s common to all these automated wire cutters is a comment asking, “Yeah, but can you make it strip too?” As it turns out, yes you can.
The key to making this automated wire cutter and stripper is [Mr Innovative]’s choice of tooling, and accepting a simple compromise. (Video, embedded below.) Using just about the simplest wire strippers around — the kind with a diamond-shaped opening that adjusts to different wire gauges by how far the jaws are closed — makes it so that the tool can both cut and strip, and adapt to different wire sizes. The wire is fed from a spool to a custom attachment sitting atop a stepper motor, which looks very much like an extruder from a 3D-printer. The wire is fed through a stiff plastic tube into the jaws of the cutter. Choosing between cutting and stripping is a matter of aiming the wire for different areas on the cutter’s jaws, which is done with a hobby servo that bends the guide tube. The throw of the cutter is controlled by a stepper motor — partial closure nicks the insulation, while a full stroke cuts the wire off. The video below shows the build and the finished product in action.
Yes, the insulation bits at the end still need to be pinched off, but it’s a lot better than doing the whole job yourself. [Mr Innovative] has a knack for automating tedious manual tasks like this. Check out his label dispenser, a motor rotor maker, and thread bobbin winder.
6 thoughts on “This Automated Wire Prep Machine Cuts And Strips The Wire”
It´s a stripper that does not strip. Like a COVID lap-dancer with hazmat.
I like my wires this way. If they’re not pre-tinned, which is of course the best, keeping the plastic wrapping on them prevents the wire ends from fraying during transit.
When you’re ready to go, you just slip it off, and it’s ready to tin.
Cool rig. If the motor could reverse after the strip cut (while holding the strippers closed) the machine could also remove the stripped end.
Only on the leading end. Think about it a minute and you’ll understand why.
depending on the length, this could be ok. strip a longer (double than required) insulation on the leading end, then cut the insulation at the tail and hold the pliers closed and by pulling back the cable shifting the entire insulation so both ends have exposed leads.
The machine is very well built; It is clear that the author put great effort on the project and made it all worth, but what really catches the eye is the mechanism provided by the servo to displace the wire to either slice or cut. Ingenious!!!