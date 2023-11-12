Data science is a relatively new term for a relatively old discipline. Essentially, it is data analysis, particularly for large data sets. It involves techniques as wide-ranging as statistics, computer science, and information theory. What to know more? Stanford has a “Data Science Handbook” that you can read online.
Topics range from how to design a study and create an analytic plan to how to do data visualization, summarization, and analysis. The document covers quite a bit but is very concise.
Data science tends to use Python, although we aren’t sure why that is. However, you might look into the Python Data Science Handbook and Think Stats to apply what you’ve learned about data science to Python. Be sure, too, to check out Stanford Online’s playlist for Statistics and Data Science for many interesting seminars, including “How to be a Statistical Detective.”
Generating a lot of data is something sensors are good at, so it makes sense that data science and statistics techniques might apply. Data science is supposed to be new and shiny, but in reality, it has been going on for a very long time. Ask World War II statistician Abraham Wald.
Title graphic: by [Schutz] CC-SA-3.0.
3 thoughts on “Data Science The Stanford Way”
I’m guessing Python is easy to work with.
https://www.humblebundle.com/books/data-science-no-starch-press-books
I’m also guessing it also doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars like some other analysis packages.
Dear Al, so I’ve comunicated with you previously and like you a lot. I am also currently finishing up the HarvardX Data Science Professional certificate. We don’t use Python, we play with R. Unfortunately both are not multi-processor/CUDA enabled so, slow. Where I have to disagree with you a little bit though– I mean among other subjects I studied Finance like circa 2000-2004. In the textbooks we kind of learned about ‘Monte Carlo’ simulations (which I will agree with you, an ‘ancient’ concept contributed to Von Neumann)– But, the ‘so cool’ thing is that processors have actually gotten up to speed where we can play with it. Further, while stasts have long been around (and I promise you you don’t want to research where ‘regression’ comes from)… Honesly though I do feel this is a bit different. The difficult question I struggle with– Is no possible person could hold all this data in their head. Thus it makes it an interesting challenge.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)