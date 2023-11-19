If you’ve ever set a telescope up in your backyard, you probably learned how quick any kind of lighting ruins your observation. In fact, a recent study found that every year, about 10% of the stars that were visible the previous year disappear in the mishmash of light scattering through the atmosphere. A company called StealthTransit has a solution: blink the lights in a controlled way. They have an animated video explaining the concept.
The technology, named DarkSkyProtector, assumes there is LED lighting and that the light’s owner (or manufacturer) will put a simple device in line that causes the LED to blink imperceptibly. As you might guess, the telescope — presumably some giant observatory uses a GPS receiver to synchronize and then images only when the LED lights all turn off. That presumes, of course, that you have a significant number of lights under control.
It is hard to imagine every city and home having astronomy-safe lighting. However, we can imagine a university installing a lighting system on its campus to protect night viewing. The system underwent a test in the Caucasus mountains using a 24-inch telescope and was apparently quite successful with a shutter rate of about 150 Hz. We weren’t clear if each LED control module has to have a GPS-disciplined time source, but it seems like you’d have to. However, the post talks about how the bulbs wouldn’t cost more to make than conventional ones, so maybe they don’t have anything fancy in them.
You can see satellites in the day with some tech tricks. Want to check out observatories? Hit the road. Or, get time on a telescope with Skynet University.
3 thoughts on “Fixing Astronomy In The Blink Of An Eye”
Doesn’t really matter whether it’s LEDs or any other form of lighting, it’s all a PITA for astronomy/astrophotography. LP filters are usually the first port of call depending on the type of light that is polluting your viewing.
For home use, I can see it not being that good, multiple light sources, firing at different frequencies depending on the drivers, feels like it would be impossible to sync the shutter. It also feels like these same issues could occur between cities and observatories. Not entirely sure how this would work with long exposure astrophotography too.
These are only personal feelings on first viewing, would love to hear from anyone that knows more about this…
That having been said, they do say that it’s for observatories and cities to co-exist but these days, afaik, scientific observatories are placed well above sources of light pollution, with all/most of the lighting turned off on location, maybe some low-level red lighting and decent lamp shades to stop the light leaking up.
As you say, this might be a partial solution in some situations, but the observations I’m involved in (asteroid occultations) require relatively long and continuous exposures (100-500ms) on very precise time frames, so this is unlikely to be of any assistance there.
Interestingly (to me at least); back when mercury vapor lights were popular for outdoor lighting, you could get notch filters for that frequency that resulted in surprisingly dark skies even in urban locations. Granted, mercury vapor light is pretty hideous for exactly the same reason.
I wonder if they tested these things around people with photosensitive epilepsy.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)