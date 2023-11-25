In an interesting step for anyone who follows electric car technology, the automaker Tesla has released a trove of information about its first-generation Roadster car into the public domain. The documents involved include service manuals, circuit diagrams, and technical details, and Elon Musk himself
Tweeted posted on X that “All design & engineering of the original @Tesla Roadster is now fully open source.”
We like the idea and there’s plenty of interesting stuff there, but we can’t find an open-source licence anywhere and we have to take issue with his “Whatever we have, you now have” comment. What we have is useful maintenance information and presents a valuable window into 2010’s cutting edge of electric vehicles, but if it’s everything they have then something must have gone very wrong in the Tesla archives. It’s possible someone might take a Lotus Elise and produce something close to a Roadster replica with this info, but it’s by no means enough to make a car from. Instead we’re guessing it may be a prelude to reducing support for what is a low-production car from over a decade ago.
When it comes to electric vehicle manufacturers open-sourcing their older models we already have a model in the form of Renault’s open-source version of their Twizy runabout. This is a far more credible set of information that can be used to make a fully open-source version of the car, rather than a set of workshop manuals.
Tesla Roadster, cytech, CC BY 2.0.
3 thoughts on “Tesla Claims To Have Open Sourced The Roadster”
“Open Source” does *not* mean free (as in freedom), in the public domain or giving you a free (as in beer) license to any related patent or intellectual property.
Note that patents are also Open Source “but we can’t find an open-source licence anywhere”.
Anybody *except* Musk had done this, and the geek world would celebrate them.
If Musk had done it 2 years ago, it would have been celebrated; “its not really open” complaints woulda been stomped.
Official reverence for the anointed Techno Savior was silly when it was Steve Jobs, when it was Paypal Musk, and even worse now that Musk has been traded out for Sam Altman.
Wouldn’t the patents have been public since before they were granted?Because that would mean the documents have been readily available long before the announcement, and all that’s changed is that their status would have changed from [Live] to [Expired]. I dunno, I’m not a lawyer.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)