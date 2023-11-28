Mobile Phones And The Question Of Declining Sperm Quality

In a world increasingly reliant on technology, a pressing question arises: can our dependence on gadgets, particularly mobile phones, be affecting our health in unexpected ways? A growing body of research is now pointing towards a startling trend – declining sperm quality in the human population – with mobile phones emerging as a potential culprit.
Recent studies have been sounding the alarm over a noticeable decline in sperm counts and quality across the globe. This decline isn’t just about quantity; it’s about the vitality, motility, and overall health of sperm cells. The implications of this trend are profound, affecting fertility rates and possibly even the long-term viability of populations. The situation is murky and complicated, but new studies suggest that cellular phones could have a role to play.
Ring Ring
Since the development of the microwave, the cellular phone, and WiFi, people have espoused fears around the invisible waves from these technologies. Ultimately, conventional knowledge says there aren’t really a lot of dangers from these devices, which output non-ionizing radiation. This means the radio waves output from these devices are not strong enough to remove an electron from atoms or molecules, and thus they theoretically can’t have a major negative impact on our body’s cells.
However, scientists never presume to know everything, and thus cellular phones have once again come under the spotlight as a potential cause of declining sperm quality. Given the unexplained decline in sperm quality and sperm counts across the globe, which appears to be accelerating, examining a wide range of potential causes only makes sense. Looking at the wireless radiators that we carry in our pockets is perhaps a very worthwhile target. While nothing conclusive has yet been proven, there’s somewhat of a smoking gun that has become apparent across multiple studies.
In a research paper published in the Central European Journal of Urology in 2014, 32 healthy men with “normal semen parameters” provided samples for a study. Each sample was split into even portions, in A and B groups. The A group was maintained in a thermostatic incubator for 5 hours, while the B group was treated the same, but with the addition of a mobile phone in the test chamber.
The sperm samples were then inspected for quality to determine whether they were potentially effected by the mobile phone. Sperm counts did not change significantly, nor did it differ between the two groups. Nor did the number of dead sperm show any grand difference. However, the group exposed to the mobile phone showed a significantly lower number of sperm displaying progressive movement. In fact, this B group also showed a greater number of sperm displaying non-progressive movement. Levels of DNA fragmentation was also higher in the mobile phone exposed group. It bears noting that DNA fragmentation and lower motility are not what you want for good fertility outcomes.
Another study in 2015 was published in theInternational Journal of Fertility & Sterility, finding similar results. In this study, 124 semen samples were similarly split, with one group exposed to cellphone radiation for 1 hour, while the other was left alone. This study similarly detected elevated levels of DNA fragmentation in the exposed group, along with varied gene expression and protein levels. Sperm motility was also decreased in the exposed group.
More recently, a study hunted for a link between self-reported phone use and semen quality in young men. The sample size was a healthy 2886 men from the Swiss population, aged 18 to 22 years old. The researchers found that higher frequencies of phone use (over 20 times per day) were associated with lower sperm concentrations and lower total sperm counts. Analysis found a 30% and 21% increased risk respectively for sperm concentration or sperm counts to be below WHO reference values for fertile men. Interestingly, the study also looked at the impact of phone storage locations, with men who stored their phones in their pockets found not to be at increased risk of poorer performing sperm. The study also didn’t find any impact on motility with regards to frequency of phone use.
Taking a broader view, meta studies have found a growing indication that there is some kind of negative impact on sperm from phone use. It’s unclear the extent of the problem, or the direct impact on fertility, but studies taken in 2014 and in 2021 both concluded that phone use was harmful to sperm quality.
There is a caveat though. Some research has indicated long-running trends in which sperm quality has been declining in certain populations for many decades – as much as 40 or 50 years. The problem here is that cellular phone use has really only been a major factor for maybe the last 25 years. After all, you can go back to any late 90s sitcom and note that the storylines are often completely free of cellular phones which might have otherwise impacted the proceedings. It was the early 2000s when the cellphone became a default item for adults and youths in the developed world.
In any case, it seems apparent that something is going on when it comes to male fertility and the ubiquitous use of cellphones. The problem is at this stage, data remains limited, and causal factors aren’t yet clear. Other factors, like smoking, diet, exercise, and general health seem to play a larger role, and it’s hard to disentangle these from cell phone use in the survey studies.
If there is indeed a link between the two, is this a problem we can fix by changing how our cellphones work, or are we just that sensitive that our sperm can’t be easily protected from this scourge? For now, we don’t know, so it’s probably not time to break out the tinfoil underwear just yet.
The intersection of technology and health is a complex and evolving field. As we become more intertwined with our devices, understanding their impacts on our biological functions becomes increasingly crucial. The potential link between mobile phones and declining sperm quality is a wake-up call for more research, better public awareness, and a thoughtful approach to our use of technology. Only then will we get a full and proper answer to this confusing mystery.
33 thoughts on “Mobile Phones And The Question Of Declining Sperm Quality”
“The researchers found that higher frequencies of phone use (over 20 times per day)”
Well, I’m fine, then. I only use my phone three times a day:
From breakfast to lunchtime, from lunchtime to suppertime, and from suppertime until bedtime.
Seriously. “Frequency of use” is a useless metric.
My phone is always in a holster on my left hip. Does that count as “using it?” It should certainly count as exposure since the WiFi and cellphone parts are active at all times.
You need to track the exposure time if you are trying to pin anything on the RF signals from the phone.
If there’s a culprit, I expect it is to be found in the food we eat, the things we drink, and the materials we are exposed to. More likely, a combination of all of the above.
——
The reference paper actually mentions “number of hours per week” as the needed metric, but then says that the survey on asked for “frequency of use.” The analysis is also based on the “frequency of use.”
Oh, well. So much for that study.
Add “lack of physical activity” to the environmental influences.
yeah I’m a more concerned with all the decomposed telfon that I’ve consumed. On the bright side, I’m upstream from the freakin Manhattan Project dump site in my county
Back in the early 2000’s Nokia came out with the 8890, that little slider phone. Their SAR report said that to safely carry it you needed the hip holster. The problem is that the hip holster was not an available accessory and it didn’t come in the box! Ericsson made a phone of similar size and their holster worked, so that’s when I started carrying my devices on my hip, antenna side out. Been doing that for over 20 years now.
Nature has finally come up with a viable method of establishing equilibrium in the human population. When I was in middle school, I learned there were 6 billion people
infestingliving on Earth. Today, that number has increased to (or even surpassed) 8 billion. We are running out of space, running out of food and clean drinking water, and we are generating so much pollution that it affects people on OTHER CONTINENTS!
Back in the old days, all it took was a plague or other widely spread disease to even out the population. But now we’ve cured damn near everything but cancer and the common cold.
You are completely wrong. There’s plenty for everyone, we could have several billion more people and be fine. Currently, the bigger issue is people aren’t marrying or trying to have kids. Likely due to issues related to despair and apathy. Weakening sperm is part of the problem for those few who are having children. Humanity is set to decline as birth rates plummet at accelerating rates. I hope you’re happy that we’re slowly beginning to fade away.
We need to “fade away” for a bit, honestly. The only reason you don’t think we’re overpopulated is that we’re rapidly burning through earth’s remaining resources trying to hide that fact. Earth’s natural carrying capacity is roughly one billion. Once the oil runs out we’ll start seeing catastrophic famines, which could easily be avoided if we decided to pump the brakes a little while we still have time. Excessive breeding is irresponsible. Humans should know better.
>Earth’s Natural carrying capacity…
Not really true as the lifestyle of these people makes a huge difference to the resource consumption and so generation they require. If you assume everyone has to live like the worst offending Stereotypical portrayal of an American that overeats while eating almost nothing but beef and cheese, and then driving everywhere in vehicles where its easier to count gallons per mile than miles per gallon even a billion might be overstating it. But the same is true the other way as well, though the required lifestyle to make double digit billiions plausible…
I do agree oil running out now would be problematic, but it seems to me in the race between the major climate events that prevent normal crop cycles and running out of oil the clear winner is the climate change right now… There are so many areas serious oil exploration hasn’t been done, and huge known reserves that haven’t been tapped as it was cheaper to import Arab oil – oil will run out eventually, but I think the wonky growing seasons will impact humans harder and faster – even if you discount this one year that has been preposterously record breaking as a blip rather than trend the predictably of the weather hasn’t been following a norm nearly as well to be good for growing crops most years since the turn of the millennium (and quite possibly longer than that).
If we had a lower population, we wouldn’t have to limit our lifestyles at all. With a million people on earth, we could all drive monster trucks every day and burn piles of coal recreationally and the environment wouldn’t flinch. I’d rather live in a world of abundance with less people than try to cram ten billion sardines into one can.
“When I was in middle school, I learned there were 6 billion people infesting living on Earth. Today, that number has increased to (or even surpassed) 8 billion. ”
“Infesting” living on earth.. I see.
Well, the analogy between a virus and human expansion isn’t new.
But same can be said about green plant life “infesting” a desert eco system (I think there was such a comparison in Dune movie).
Anyhow, by all understanding of disliking human nature, there’s one notable thing to also keep in mind.:
Humans developed admirable things like art, music and math.
Without humanity, there’s no one left to keep this things alive, to admire things.
There will be beauty in nature, still, but no one to admire and dream about things.
Another thing is that humans didn’t always were a threat to earth.
There used to be native tribes who lived in harmony with their surroundings for a long time.
Monks in far places on earth still do.
So it’s not really fair to think of all humans the same.
Some of them are indeed non-destructive, some have a positive influence on their surroundings.
I wonder how many things wildlife has learned from living next to humans.
Some may had interactions with out domesticated animals and got more empathy or progressed in certain ways by learning from them.
Also, eco systems come and go. Things change over time, species do change.
It’s no excuse of course, for our environmental pollution or the climate change. Things go change so fast that there’s little time to adapt for everyone. That’s one difference to natural changes, maybe.
Anyway, that’s another story, maybe. If we can learn anything from human history, then that genetics aren’t the most import things. Humans are social beings and able to act reasonable, if they want to. Even if it’s not exactly in harmony to their genetic blueprint.
Alas, we’re living very sarcastic and pessimistic days. Our current society (or societies? maybe just the west?) is a social problem, though, not a genetic one. If everything breaks, though, there are still banks with genetic samples. The people who come after us might be able to reverse some damage, maybe.
Maybe if the human population declines we’ll have less posts like these. Here’s hoping!
Maybe. Hope is a good thing, it makes the unthinkable possible.
The power of the mind is a great thing (“faith that moves mountains”
, “mind over matter”).
Even Einstein (a cool dude, btw) is said to have told that he’d rather be an optimist who’s wrong, rather than a pessimist who’s right.
Anyway, at the end of the day we all have to ask our self if we want to be the good guy or the bad one.
For some reason, though, the majority of humans prefers to see itself as being “good”.
So there’s hope. As long as people want to be good, they aren’t bad.
Let me know what drugs you’re on so I can avoid them. Your posts are incoherent.
There’s something else to consider.
Humans do have a conscience.
We’re blaming ourselves for so many things we have done or not done, not seldomly for a lifetime.
Let’s just think about it. How often did we wish we could change the past, undo certain things?
Also, humanity is the only race, on earth, who tries to actively save other spacies, who worries about them.
Even if it’s just a local firefighter who’s saving a kitten on a tree.
This way of thinking, of acting is very noble.
Empathy is a sign is a character trait of an advanced species.
Don’t get me wrong, there are certain things that aren’t okay.
But it’s not because humans as such are bad.
Considering how many we are, we do cope with conflicts rather well.
If we only want to, we can be the good guys we always wanted to be. It’s all a matter of our mindset.
Since when does nature “need” to be admired?
It’s about the mind, consciousness, my friend. There are so many wonders in this world, like pieces of art in a gallery.
Without humans (or a similar advanced species) there would be no visitors. The gallery and its exhibitions would “just exist”, for no one to be ever seen again.
Or let me put it this way, nature, as such, would be an abandoned machinery without a purpose, running endlessly. Life/death/life/death. No humor, no fun, no rock&roll. That’s where advanced species such as humanity make a difference in the big picrure. They design, they enjoy, they think of life itself. They’re more than machines following nature’s lead. But once they’re gone, will there ever be a successor?
1. Except we’re not running out of space nor food.
2. If you really believe it’s a problem, you can leave – one less mouth to feed is one less mouth to feed, in it? But you don’t actually believe that, hence why you stick around.
1. The less people, the more each person has available to them. There isn’t necessarily a threshold for overpopulation, just a gradual decline in living standards. Have people forgotten that land used to be free and natural resources unregulated (because with a lower population they were inexhaustible)? Or do they just accept living in an increasingly micromanaged world, in which people have to follow increasingly byzantine rules in order to not step on each others’ toes?
2. Or he can stay and advocate for change. That works too, you just don’t like it.
2. He is directly advocating for the reduction of human population. He is explicitly stating there is no other solution for the problems he is pointing to other then the reduction of the human population. As such the only actions he can take which work towards that goal are what Agammamon proposes or him forcing that onto others. Since he is obviously doing neither he is expressing some pointless platitude he takes no action on. As Agammamon pointed out.
“If there is indeed a link between the two, is this a problem we can fix by changing how our cellphones work, or are we just that sensitive that our sperm can’t be easily protected from this scourge?”
Bring back the nut-cup. Protects sperm and reduces the number of groin shot videos posted to social media.
I agree, we need Faraday cage cups these days.
(un)surprisingly, there are faraday underwear on the market.
Could be a lot of other correlating factors. I would guess it has something to do with our sedentary lifestyles, and diet full of preservatives and pesticides. Maybe is reduced testosterone due to lack of physical fighting and the stigma against male aggression? Who knows. But I think we all know the way we’re living right now isn’t what our bodies are evolved for, that’s bound to have some negative effects.
People *are* weirdly dismissive of the danger cellphones pose. A 3W transmitter is no joke, especially if you hold it 1cm from your brain for hours. I was doing EMC testing a few years ago and asked the owner of the test lab if he holds his cellphone up to his head. “Hell no” was his answer. That sealed the deal for me.
Effecting sperm quality is a little more far fetched. Don’t most people carry their phone in their pocket, regardless of how often they use it? Plus there’s like 10cm between pocket and testicles, and your quad partially in the way. I would think that would reduce the power level to negligible levels.
Who examined the vaccines I called this. Best way to handle climate change.
If cellphones were a casual factor then there would need to be an explanation as to why the constant exposure to low level EMF from your home power lines and appliances had no effect for generations.
And there would need to be some sort of explanation by which microwatt emitters (at 2 feet) of non-ionizing radiation at levels not even high enough to heat anything can cause issues with sperm motility – but no other physiological issues.
Indeed humans have been bathing themselves in an RF soup for a very very long time now, coupled with plenty of natural RF as well. Seems highly unlikely that these Wi-Fi devices are significantly different enough to really cause problems now. And to some extent with how prevalent these wireless devices are the initial ‘control’ samples should be just about dead for it to matter by definition even before putting them in the A-B testing chamber – direct unsheltered exposure apparently did something (assuming its not a flaw in experimental setup) but they came out the pipe functional, so would still be functional after deposit unless you are smuggling prison phones or something that degree of exposure just won’t happen.
I’m in no way claiming a causal relationship, but the clear difference over the last few decades is the frequency of the “RF soup” which only recently started to venture into the GHz range where it starts to excite dipoles in the um range.
I don’t know much of modern cellular transmission limits but the FCC regulates wifi transmitters to less than 1W, however the directional gain of the antennas can allow significantly more power in any given direction. Given that phones often live in front pockets with only a few cm seperation to the testis, I wouldn’t confidently say there can be no impact.
no one said it (mains power electromagnetic fields) hasn’t had an effect for generations, quite the contrary in fact. The difference is in the field strength with higher frequencies being better coupled with greater voltage gradients and thus greater electromotive force… now if they’d only taught us something useful like electrodynamics in school perhaps all this wouldn’t be such a problem, but then again I think perhaps that’s exactly why they didn’t….
The ‘Scientific method’ is :
Describe a question
Propose a possibility
Devise an experiment to test that possibility
Analyse the results
Rinse & repeat
What it isn’t
Eliminate any possibilities that are inconvenient for your lifestyle on the basis of apocryphal statistics
Perhaps declining sperm quality may have something to do with the amount of hormones fed to intensively farmed cattle and chickens. Could it also have something to do with the increaing amount of gender dismorphia?
Or because more phone usage means less physical activity, weight gain, high blood pressure and other collateral effects.
If you fear for your semen don’t put your phone in the front pocket. Put it on the back pocket only assholes should fear for something to happen
Musk has several kids with half a dozen women each (he uses them as breeding stock), he thinks the human race (white specifically – allegedly) needs saving/preserving..
Point though is that he is on his phone 24/7. He probably carries 3 to make sure he won’t miss out on tweeting a thought.
So it seems some people don’t have the reported issue then.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)