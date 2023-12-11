Terminal-Based Image Viewer, and Multi-OS Binary, and Under 100kb

[Justine Tunney]’s printimage.com is a program capable of splatting full-color images to text mode terminal sessions, but that’s not even its neatest trick. It’s also a small binary executable capable of running on six different operating systems: Linux, Windows, MacOS, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD. All without having to be installed or otherwise compiled first. On top of it all, it’s less than 100 kb.

How is this possible? It’s thanks to [Justine]’s αcτµαlly pδrταblε εxεcµταblε format, implemented by a project called Cosmopolitan which aims to turn C into a build-once-run-anywhere language. The printimage.com source code is included within the Cosmopolitan project.

If the name sounds a familiar, it’s probably because the Cosmopolitan project is a key piece of a tool we recently covered: llamafile, which allows people to package up an LLM (large language model) as a single-file, multi-OS executable.