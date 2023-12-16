Forget The Altair! Remember The Mark-8!

Calling any one computer the first hobby computer is fraught with peril. Most people think the MITS Altair 8800, first featured in Popular Electronics back in January 1975, was the first. Some might argue that others were first, but there is no doubt that the Altair started the hobby computer revolution from a practical standpoint. However, there was another computer that almost took the crown. It, too, appeared in a magazine — Radio and Electronics. But it was in the July 1974 issue. That computer was the Mark 8, and [Artem Kalinchuk] is building a replica that you can see started in the video below. This isn’t some Arduino work-alike. He has a pile of parts and some almost authentic-looking PCBs.
The Mark 8 used the 8008, not the 8080, so it was less powerful. [Artem] has been building a replica Altair, too. Check out his YouTube channel if you are interested in those.
Finding all the parts for such a project is a bit tricky. The schematics available have some errors, but others have created boards you can purchase, and they’ve been corrected. Some components will require modern replacements. However, he did find a CPU and some of the oddball logic and memory chips. We were curious about the total bill and if it was more or less than the original after adjusting for inflation.
The original article back in 1974 was just a teaser. You had to send in $5 for the complete plans. [John Titus], the designer, estimates that 7,500 plans were sold and about 400 sets of PCBs. If you could source the parts, build the boards (with no plated-through holes and, presumably, no solder mask), and troubleshoot the errors in the originals, you could have a working computer.
The project is just starting, but we are sure [Artem] will complete it, so stay tuned to see his progress. There are already videos about the backplane, the power supply, and the LED register display. The boards, by the way, are the ones we’ve seen from [Henk Verbeek]. If you want to use a 8008, but don’t have the stomach for the full build, try a clock.
6 thoughts on “Forget The Altair! Remember The Mark-8!”
The great thing about the Altair 8800 and IMSAI 8080 were their use of expansion slots (S-100 etc) and the use of the 8080/8085/Z80.
That way, they could be expanded into real Personal Computers running productivity software on a Control Program/Monitor.
The latter formed the basis for a whole ecosystem running same applications on different hardware. It was the first kind of true portability on a larger scale.
The Mark-8 beat the EDUC-8 into print by a month or so. But there was ‘Computer73’ which was published in a Dutch/Netherlands electronics magazine in 1973, beating them both. For the life of me right now I can’t find the pdf article scan which I downloaded from archive.org, not even the bookmark.
Yes it was in the dutch magazine Elektuur. But of this 73 design no pcb’s where made it was just a couple of articles with circuits diagrams and it never finished completly. I understood from the designer of the time it never really worked.
Interesting, thanks for the followup backstory about it.
Thanks for the link to the original article. 😃
I love that 70s design. The PCBs back then looked so futuristic and fascinating, perhaps because they weren’t perfect and glossy.
It’s like traditional cartoon vs animated films, maybe. 🤷♂️
Those curvy, hand-drawn traces of the era look wonderful. You really see it’s made by a human being. The old, boxy aluminIum chassis of the day adds to this charming character, maybe. 🤗
70s tech is great, I think, even if it’s a modern replica. 🙂
PS: If the machine could handle ASCII and a serial terminal, it would make for a nice RTTY terminal
Btw, the modern version seems to use gray ribbon cables. That’s not necessary.
Rainbow colored ribbon cables are still available, like in the 70s.
The color coding helps at wiring. You’re less likely to confuse pins or pin order.
Again, 70s were great (and wise). They knew how to build stuff that lasts. Kudos to these 70s hackers!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)