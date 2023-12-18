In medieval Europe, many professions were under the control of guilds. These had a monopoly over that profession in their particular city or state, backed up with all the legal power of the monarch. If you weren’t in the guild you couldn’t practice your craft. Except in a few ossified forms they are a thing of the past, but we have to wonder whether that particular message ever reached Western Canada.
An electoral candidate with an engineering degree who practices what any sane person would call engineering, has been ordered by a judge to cease calling himself an engineer. The heinous crime committed by the candidate, one [David Hilderman], is to not be a member of the
guild Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C. We get it that maybe calling a garbage truck driver a waste collection engineer may be stretching it a little, but here in the 21st century we think the Canadian professional body should be ashamed of themselves over this case. Way to encourage people into the engineering profession!
Here at Hackaday, quite a few of us writers are engineers. Stepping outside our normal third person, I, [Jenny List], am among them. My electronic engineering degree may be a little moth-eaten, but I have practiced my craft over several decades without ever being a member of the British IEE. No offence meant to the IEE, but there is very little indeed they have to offer me. If the same is true in Canada to the extent that they have to rely on legal sanctions to protect their membership lists, then we think perhaps the problem is with them rather than Canadian engineers. You have to ask, just how is an engineering graduate who’s not a guild member supposed to describe themselves? Some of us need to know, in case we ever find ourselves on holiday in Canada!
Header: Joe Gratz, CC0.
20 thoughts on “When Is An Engineer Not An Engineer? When He’s A Canadian Engineer”
Why should engineering graduates have exclusive claim over the title Engineer anyways? The Corps of Royal Engineers employed Military Engineers 200 years before APEGA/APEGS claimed the term.
Most discussion of this case I’ve seen has concluded it has significant political motivations.
For many years, I described myself as “holding an engineering degree”. Then I got an (operating) engineer license, so am an engineer and the holder of an engineering degree, though neither the degree not the license are the same field as my current practice. Go figure.
Maybe he should can himself an engi-near to get around it.
you win the internet today
Maybe…..
In Germany nobody can use the title Software Ingenieur (= software engineer) because being an Ingenieur is tied to the university degree you hold and there is none specific to software engineering. Using the English title is not regulated here.
Down here in Brazil we can call ourselves Engineers; there is a regulatory bogy (CREA) which serves essentially to give you right to sign papers as an Engineer, but that’s all.
body*
Guilds are definitely not ossified. In the US Law (Bar Associations) and Medicine (various Medical Boards, Nursing Boards, etc) are both regulated by guilds. This is one reason lawyers and doctors make more on average than engineers.
And as in medicine and law, the consequences of unregulated practice are unfathomably dire to public safety. I like knowing that the professionals we rely on for literal life and limb have taken the steps that our society has laid out, usually in blood, to verify a minimum level of competence in and accept legal responsibility for their work.
That’s total nonsense. Job descriptions and certifications are two entirely different things. The description “engineer” is so generic that it belongs in the same category as Kleenix. Here in the U.S. there is a clear distinction between somebody who practices engineering and somebody who has a Professional Engineer certification. If it works here it can work in Canada.
Hhmm … the guy I replied to suddenly disappeared.
Articles like this always attract a lot of PEs who are super mad about the English language not granting their club exclusive worldwide ownership of the word “engineer.” Expect moderators to mop things up periodically.
If doing engineering requires a PE license in your state, then calling yourself an engineer without a license in that state would be misleading, and cause public danger because people would too easily hire non-qualified personnel to do jobs that require licensed engineers to sign off the plans and paperwork. Unscrupulous people would call themselves “engineers” and conveniently forget to mention that they lack the license, and that would be “caveat emptor”.
It’s got nothing to do with the English language, but the law. Having non-licensed and licensed engineers and calling them the same thing is like calling a bean paste patty “vegan hamburger meat”. You ain’t getting what it says on the label.
It’s not just Canada. In the US it’s state by state but you generally can’t advertise what you do as “engineering” unless you have some kind of certification, and depending on the field just having a degree might not cut it. In the early 90’s the family owned company I worked for got a C&D from the certification agency for using the word “engineering” in a printed ad, and the company’s lawyer advised them to comply.
In the UK there’s no protection/control over who can call themselves an engineer, and (as far as I understand) there’s a lack of qualified graduates for many fields; but it remains a very touchy subject for those with insecurities. Professional engineers hate the idea of the less-qualified being mistaken for them; and the less-qualified’s employers hate the idea of charging less for their services than they could do.
In some ways the BC approach makes a lot of sense; most countries will not let you call yourself a medical doctor and dispense medical advice without being suitably trained at an educational institution that itself has been accredited and validated. And a fraudulent doctor can probably only hurt a few people at a time.
If someone does an online course in ‘sales event engineering’ and then starts tinkering with a bridge, or a dam, or even just a fire escape door on an apartment block, there’s a much higher potential for harm.
From a quick Google, the APEG were formed in 1919 after a bridge collapsed for the second time during construction, with 88 deaths between the two incidents. As a former Member of the IET, that seems pretty reasonable to me.
If you don’t have a license, you can’t call yourself “Engineer” legally. In Canada and maybe other part of the world.
The “Engineer” is legally bind to safety issues in the “Company”.
With the companies I worked with, I can say: Thanks God I don’t have my license.
My take is that if there’s a PE (professional engineer) exam for the particular field you’re in and you haven’t passed it then sure, you can’t call yourself in engineer in that field (civil engineering, etc.)
Above that it’s a free for all. Although personally I’d require anyone who wanted to call themselves an engineer to be able to demonstrate that they can actually rebuild a stream train engine.
