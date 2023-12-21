You know it’s a good teardown when [Michel] starts off by saying to not ask him where exactly he got the guidance section of an FGM-148 Javelin from. This shoulder-launched anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is a true marvel of engineering that has shown its chops during recent world events. As a fire-and-forget type guided missile it is designed to use the internal IR tracker to maintain a constant lock on the target, using its guidance system to stay exactly on track.
Initially designed in 1989 and introduced into service in 1996, it has all the ceramic-and-gold styling which one would expect from a military avionics package from the era. Tasked with processing the information from the IR sensor, and continuously adjusting the fins to keep it on course, the two sandwiched, 3 mm thick PCBs that form the main section of the guidance computer are complemented by what looks like a milled aluminium section which holds a sensor and a number of opamps, all retained within the carbon-fiber shell of the missile.
In the video [Michel] looks at the main components, finding datasheets for many commercially available parts, with the date codes on the parts confirming that it’s a late 80s to early 90s version, using presumably a TMS34010 as the main CPU on the DSP board for its additional graphics-related instructions. Even though current production FGM-148s are likely to use far more modern parts, this is a fun look at what was high-end military gear in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Thanks to [Claus] for the tip.
7 thoughts on “Teardown Of FGM-148 Javelin Missile’s Guidance Computer”
I wonder how small you could fit all this today? Maybe an Infiray module and any fast CPU like ESP32 or STM32.
ASICs most likely. Gotta keep price reasonable for a throwaway.
ASICs absolutely cannot be used due to their ease of reverse engineering and the subsequent countermeasures that would crop up to the specific targeting algorithm being implemented in hardware. FPGAs are very coinvent to use because the bitstream can be ephemeral and not even stored on the projectile as well as updated for new target profiles.
ASIC doesn’t mean the device can’t have firmware. This board seems to be full of custom chips. But the small volumes likely make FPGAs way more cost effective.
infiray does make some nice microbolometers that would be used for this purpose but they are well north of 10,000USD. I don’t think an ESP32 or STM32 have the performance to implement the targeting algorithms that were being used even 20 years ago, and the algorithms used today are significantly more sophisticated.
FPGA.
Given that it could be done on two boards of late-80s chips the actual gate count has to be pretty tiny by contemporary standards; but I’d be curious how much the timing requirements would mess with your options:
You’d certainly have options; it’s not like we’ve stopped having high speed machine vision needs; but it would exclude a lot of the “who cares if running motion detection and object recognition on the 30fps surveillance feed is running 750ms behind real time?” options that you can do in software on relatively feeble CPUs; presumably in favor of contemporary DSPs or software running on CPUs or GPUs sufficiently fast that they can just brute force their way to very low latency.
