I’m at Chaos Communication Congress this weekend, and it’s like being surrounded by the brightest, most creative, and being honest, nerdiest crowd imaginable. And that’s super invigorating.
But because of the pandemic, this is the first in-person conference in four years, and it’s been a rather unsettling time in-between. There are tons of unknowns and issues confronting us all, geeks or otherwise, at the moment. I know some people who have fallen prey to this general malaise, and become more or less cynical.
Especially in this context, watching a talk about an absolutely bravado hack, or falling into a conversation that sparks new ideas, can be inspiring in just the right way to pull one out of the slump. Every talk is naturally a success story — of course they are, otherwise they wouldn’t be up there presenting.
But all of the smaller interactions, the hey-why-didn’t-I-think-of-that moments or the people helping each other out with just the right trick, that give me the most hope. That’s because they are all around, and I’m sure that what I’m seeing is just the tip of the iceberg. So stick together, nerds, share your work, and don’t give up!
5 thoughts on “Don’t Give Up”
There seems to be an absolute ton of negativity rocking about atm, probably slightly guilty of this myself from time to time but I am keeping it in check, try not to give in to your internal negatron, conversations and inspiration seem to go a lot better if you’re bringing positivity to the situation.
Been checking out the videos from 37c3, the Polish train DRM presentation and the Game Boy video hack presentation are the biggest highlights at the moment. Now watching the demoscene presentation, very good too. And the one about Belarus.
Stick tight! I’m writing up as much as I can on the train ride home.
When the translation is done, the DIY submarine one is a _killer_!
“I know some people who have fallen prey to this general malaise, and become more or less cynical.”
Born optimists, die pessimists. Erosion is for more than just rocks.
i am of the general opinion that the chase is better than the catch. nothing ruins a project faster than its completion. what i do is nothing more than a mad obsession, and i don’t need to share that with other lunatics on similar trajectories. besides they got their own issues to sort out.
