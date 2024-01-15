Reverse-Engineering The ESP32’s WiFi Binary Blob With A Faraday Cage

The Faraday cage constructed by Jasper Devreker.
As part of a team reverse-engineering the binary blob driver for the ESP32’s WiFi feature at Ghent University, [Jasper Devreker] saw himself faced with the need to better isolate the network packets coming from the ESP32-under-test. This is a tough call in today’s WiFi and 2.4 GHz flooded airwaves. To eliminate all this noise, [Jasper] had to build a Faraday cage, but ideally without racking up a massive invoice and/or relying on second-hand parts scavenged from eBay.

We previously reported on this reverse-engineering project, which has since seen an update. Although progress has been made, filtering out just the packets they were interested in was a big challenge. The solution was a Faraday cage, but on a tight budget.

Rather than relying on exotic power filters, [Jasper] put a battery inside a Faraday cage he constructed out of wood and conductive fabric. To get Ethernet data in and out, a fiber link was used inside a copper tube. Initial testing was done using a Raspberry Pi running usbip and a WiFi dongle.  The Faraday cage provided enough attenuation that the dongle couldn’t pick up any external WiFi signals in listening mode.

The total cost of this build came down to a hair over €291, which makes it feasible for a lot of RF experiments by hobbyists and others. We wish [Jasper] and the rest of the team a lot of luck in figuring out the remaining secrets of Espressif’s binary WiFi blob using this new tool.

  7. Everyone is talking about microwave ovens. The shielding does attenuate 2.4GHz significantly, but not completely.

    I just did a simple test – I’ve placed my smartphone in the microwave and closed the door. It stopped responding to pings (the nearest router is on the opposite side of the house), but the wi-fi scan screen still showed a few networks, indicating that at least some beacon frames pass through. I guess that would not be acceptable for [Jasper].

  8. Couldn’t one replace the antenna with a resistor to make its effective gain very low? That combined with a microwave oven as a shield chamber might be enough, while still allowing communication with the wireless adapter placed next to it.

