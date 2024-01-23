One of the most exciting aspects of the C programming language — as effectively high-level assembly — is that although it’s a bit friendlier for the developer, it also adds a lot of required know-how on account of its portability across platforms and architectures. This know-how is what [Oleksandr Kaleniuk] manages to wonderfully illustrate with a simple 5-question, multiple-choice quiz on what the return value is of the provided function snippets of C code. How well do you know C?
For those who have had their run-ins with C directly (or indirectly via the support for it in languages like C++) the words ‘undefined behavior‘ (UB) are likely to induce a nervous twitch or two, along with a suspicious glance at whichever parts of reality are about to evaporate and destabilize the Universe this time. Although it is said that a proper C program is written with zero UB cases in it, in practice this can be rather tough, even before considering the other exciting ways in which a piece of code can fail to do the expected thing.
For languages other than C this is of course also a challenge, which is the reason why certification programs for e.g. avionics go out of their way to weed out such preventable issues, and only few programming languages like Ada (anything avionics, medical, etc.) and C++ (F-35 and other US DoD projects) make it into devices where failure is literally not an option.
12 thoughts on “Testing Your C Knowledge With This One Simple Quiz”
“…and I’ve done some successful projects in C on my first full-time job, and even then, when I was mostly working with C++, I thought of it as over-bloated C.” lol; no, it’s not.
I did fail the last one, though. I thought that was well-qualified, but I was wrong.
I both appreciate and don’t terribly like this quiz. I got all the answers correct, but really, these are somewhat silly because in my experience, if you’re writing in an environment where you have any doubts, you’re going to be using `int#_t` and so you will “know” the answer. And if you’re being extra pedantic, some of these you would have as macros-asserts and your code wouldn’t compile!
As someone who has written a lot of extremely pedantic C and C++ (I worked on safety-critical embedded systems where I drooled over the future where something like Ferrocene existed – https://ferrous-systems.com/ferrocene/ ), the types of “things programmers get wrong because they assume they know the answer” are just more subtle than any of these.
Admittedly, the types of weirdness you run into with embedded systems and ostensibly “portable C” code are just terrifying, and almost all the nastiness lives on the serialization/deserialization/parsing code. Have you ever worked with a system where a char was 16 bits? Where NULL was non-zero? Have you ever had to implement causing a segmentation fault when a NULL deref happens? Embedded! Yeah, it sucks down here.
I think all I really really want to say is – know that the demons are deeper than even this simple quiz implies. Yes – you probably don’t know the size of stuff at runtime unless you implemented compile-time checks. No, you probably shouldn’t write your own serializer. If you’re down in the weeds trying to implement something on bare-metal in C? Good luck! We all need it.
Nice.
That gave me a good laugh
While it is possible to write reliable C++, the “enough rope to shoot yourself in the foot” axiom still applies. Also, when did the US DoD move away from Ada?
My bachelors degree was a UK MoD sponsored course aiming to try and fill a skill set shortages (make more people who can interface hardware and software. As a result we had courses on Pascal-FC, which the UK gov choose over of Ada.
The US DoD didn’t so much ‘move away from Ada’ as that they saw themselves forced to tap a larger source of developers using a still pretty safe alternative. DoD C++ is pretty restrictive, with no C-isms and the like from what I understand.
Of course they’d love to have everything in Ada, but when too few new people learn Ada, those missing developers cannot fill those positions, etc.
I mostly write in C-like C++ (including embedded), and have become pretty proficient in dodging said foot shooting, but doing a project in Ada is always a breath of fresh air. Having the compiler yell at you for a while for every single little thing may seem annoying, but the ‘it just works’ part when you run the code always makes me appreciate the language’s design.
This is why typedefs like uint16_t exist. Also, may I say that these code snippets are madness.
If you have:
typedef unsigned short int unit16_t;
are you sure it is 16 bits?
Not necessarily. The idea is to make sure you refer back to something concrete in your target environment’s headers. We’re just not making assumptions about sizes. Same goes for packed or padded structs. It can be controlled where it matters.
They may be madness but they’re valid C code, lots of batshit C code is out there in the wild written by people who thought they were being clever.
Lol :P
Good quiz.
Good quiz!
