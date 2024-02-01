How Much Longer Will Cars Have Cigarette Lighter Ports?

Depending on the age of your car, it might contain a round 12 V power outlet in the dash, or possibly in the elbow compartment. And depending on your own age, you might know that as the cigarette lighter port. Whereas this thing used to have a single purpose — lighting cigars and cigarettes via hot coil — there are myriad uses today, from charging a phone to powering a dash camera to running one of those tire-inflating machines in a roadside emergency.
But how did it come to be a power source inside the vehicle? And how long will it stick around? With smoking on the decline for several decades, fewer and fewer people have the need for a cigarette lighter than do, say, a way to charge their phone. How long will the power source survive in this configuration?
A Little History
The electric lighter is older than you might think. The first one was patented in the early 1880s and sold as a cigar lighter. In 1921, a patent was issued to Joshua M. Morris for an electric lighter with a removable element.
A few years later in 1928, a company named Casco created a lighter especially made for the automobile. This lighter used a cord and reel to draw the lighter back into the dashboard.
The wireless version that some of us dinosaurs actually used to light cigarettes in the 90s was developed by Casco in 1956 and patented in 1960. After that, car lighters didn’t change, but they did proliferate — some cars had a second lighter for the rear passengers to go with the ashtray in every door.
Powerful Auto-motives
The earliest cars didn’t have electrical systems at all, just a magneto to provide a spark. Cars didn’t even have batteries until about 1920, when an electric starter motors began to be used in conjunction with DC generators. Now, people could start think about electrical accessories. But there was a problem — the widely varying voltages provided by these systems.
When the alternator came along, then power got more serious. The AC produced by the alternator gets converted to fairly uniform DC to charge the battery, and remains steady regardless of the alternator’s speed.
Socket To Me
Car lighter sockets were not originally intended to power anything but car lighters, but since they involve a handy little powered and grounded receptacle, they were bound to be co-opted for other uses. This led to the development of ANSI/SAE J563 to ensure compatibility between these 12 V receptacles and power plugs made by different manufacturers.
According to the spec, the cylinder contact must be negative, and the center contact point positive. Once that specification was settled, it was open season on electrical automotive accessories.
That said, the car-lighter-socket-as-power-outlet is not without its problems. The internal diameters of these sockets vary, as do the depths. Therefore, 12 V power plugs usually have spring-loaded contacts. This allows for a range of tolerances, sure, but it also means that the plugs can lose electrical contact. And since the output voltage of alternators still isn’t perfect, automotive accessories have to be made to run between roughly 9 V and 14 V DC. Many of them contain a DC-to-DC converter for a steady USB voltage.
Up In Smoke?
At this point, we are all quite used to having power inside the vehicle. Although many cars now ship with a receptacle labeled 12 V with a 120 W maximum and no cigarette lighter in sight, more and more cars are shipping with USB-A and USB-C ports instead. But what about all those accessories that require more juice, like tire inflators? Will those run on USB-C in the future? They may have to, unless the round automobile accessory outlet becomes eternal, like the floppy disk save icon.
23 thoughts on “How Much Longer Will Cars Have Cigarette Lighter Ports?”
This port is still highly useful and is not going anywhere. Try using a Air compressor from USB.
This is one of those comments that’s going to lead to a cursed project on my workbench
Ha! Nice
USB-C PD would handle it fine, you can get up to 240W and 48V From that.
That’s the best candidate that currently exists to replace the old 12V lighter sockets, and it wouldn’t be hard to design an adapter that plugs into a USB-C PD outlet and outputs to 12V or 24V lighter style sockets, so you can still use your old devices.
Way more efficient to take that high power device straight off the battery/alternator than throw in a buck/boost USB-PD negotiation setup – no voltage conversions at all most likely for the old devices, or maybe one little one that turns that 12v into 1v for the microprocessor powered display etc.
Plus I’d personally say USB-C PD is garbage that won’t handle it fine more often than not – though I agree it certainly could do it. But in practice it probably won’t when you need it to – as you need a cable that actually works and identifies itself for the high power stuff, and both devices to negotiate to a voltage and current they can work with – so many points of failure and cables that are way more delicate than a simple 12v lead. So when you inevitably break the cable odds are pretty fair none of the other cables you can get your hands on will work for that high power device, and no way to twist the two conductors back together on the other side of a break etc at the roadside either.
So yeah I really doubt the 12V aux sockets are going anywhere in favour in USB power, there will be USB power in the cabin for the drivers phone no doubt but replacing all the dirt cheap, reliable and simple 12v sockets vehicles can have in the boot etc with more expensive, less reliable USB-PD isn’t going to happen IMO.
More to the point, you will have USB-C cables that negotiate the right power, but aren’t built with the proper wire gauge to handle the amount because the Chinese manufacturer used the right chip but skimped on the cable to save a penny.
Poof goes the cable up in smoke when you turn on the compressor or cooler box.
I would also be concerned about the distance the power has to go, over those tiny wires.. If you’re trying to inflate a tire, you’re probably gonna have the compressor several feet away from the outlet, at least. I’m not sure on the spec, but i dont think the 240W is gonna travel that distance.
When will they ban smoking in cars?
Please move to Canada already
I don’t care that the cigarette/cigar lighter is no longer present in cars, but the socket still is. What I do find problematic is the absence of the ashtray. Because plenty of people still smoke and when done they throw the cigarette butts out of the window. Which is a bad thing in various ways. If modern cars still have an ashtray this problem could be eliminated. Also useful for smaller forms of trash, like old chewing gum or loose screws or buttons.
It is pretty strange when you think of it, are trashcans in cars an option? And if so is there anyone who would buy it? And how big must it be? Sure we have cup holders… glove compartments, something in the side of the door, something at the back of the seat, a storage place next to the handbrake and a small place for cards or CD’s in the sunvisor. And let us not forget the trunk for suitcases and in some cars the small skibox that runs from back to front underneath the seats (but most people just carry a big ski-box top).
Cars are made to store and transport anything in various places… but no decent location to store your trash. Resulting in some drivers make the world their trashcan.
Don’t you dare light up in my car! Take the complete lack of ashtray as being a strong indicator that my car is a no-smoking area.
If you choose to smoke in your car and want an ashtray there, just https://letmegooglethat.com/?q=car+ashtray
I’d bet that an ashtray will become an option on certain (more expensive) models. Tobacco smoking is on the way out, like it or not, so auto makers will look at “how to make money on this situation?” The socket will remain, as others have pointed out; it’s too useful for those little fridge units, coffee makers, inverters, and all the other devices used by travelers, campers, and tailgaters.
There are trash cans available in exchange for a rear seats floor space, similar to the ashtrays available in exchange for a cup holder.
I find the cup holder ashtrays to be the better option than built-in, and I say this as a smoker.
It of course should be up to the vehicle owner if smoking is allowed or not, and it isn’t unreasonable to put the onus on the smoking car owner to actively choose so.
Personally, I take the lack of an ashtray as a sign to not smoke in that car at all. “our habit, our problem to deal with”
No one should ever litter. In the rare case the owner doesn’t mind but doesn’t have an ashtray, they are cheaply available at any gas station. Worst case there is an empty space in my pack to store the butt for proper disposal later.
I can assure you that back when cars all had ashtrays people still hung their cigarettes out the window and dumped ash and butts outside. They didn’t like the smell and mess inside their cars any more than the rest of us, so they externalized it. My ex-gf who smoked on an industrial scale said “I don’t want to have to clean all that gross stuff out of the ashtray” on a number of occasions.
Still do. Quite often I see a butt flipped out the window of a moving vehicle.
Need to check my ’24 Forester, but all the other car/trucks I have have the outlet. Truck has a lighter in the socket rather than a cap.
Useful outlet.
If all electric and hybrid cars (and eventually all cars) came stock with an AC inverter many of our problems would be solved.
So it could immediately be converted back to DC for your device?
I was going to say hopefully not while I’m alive because I still use mine. But then I remembered I’ve got no interest in a drive by wire car and will probably never own a new one again.
Better than a drive-by rubber band.
XT60 or USB-C seem nice options
one is reversible and one is not though!
Neither is even close to as durable a connection as the current 12V port, which you can insert things into properly even blind drunk.
Conveniently, with a length of copper pipe with a cap on the end, you can turn a few 18650 cells into a cigarette lighter socket. And there’s such a sheer variety of things that can run inside the 12V-automotive parameters, it’s much simpler to mash things together when you’ve got direct wires and loose standards instead of digital negotiation and 37 million incompatible standards.
The sort of things you can do along those lines are: top your battery off if it’s low and needs a boost, run a powered cooler or other device but make sure it shuts off with plenty of charge left in the battery, or convert directly from the source of power (alternator, battery) to your desired one, for the least stages of conversion loss. (In ICE or non-car applications, since an EV wouldn’t have an alternator).
Another nice thing about the connector is that while it’s large, that means it can either contain the electronics of an adapter you put into it while being flush on the outside, or it can support what you put in it physically, including those little gauges and things.
And you can put a cigarette lighter in it too, if you’re so inclined.
