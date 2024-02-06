We’d wager that, if you’re reading Hackaday, you’ve looked at more than a few circuit diagrams in your day. Maybe you’ve even converted a few of them over to a PCB. It’s a workflow that, at this point, is well-understood. But as designs become more complex, the schematics are harder to create and maintain. That’s why Atopile wants to treat hardware design more like writing code.
We can see some real benefits to this but also some possible drawbacks. On the plus side, reusing chunks of PCB description should be easy. On the other hand, detecting certain errors on a schematic or PCB layout is easier than spotting them in code. Of course, there are probably types of errors that are easier to catch in code, too, so maybe that’s not a problem. Certainly, if you can spit out a schematic from your code, you could — potentially — have the best of both worlds.
Here’s an example circuit (from the documentation):
import Resistor from "generics/resistors.ato" module VoltageDivider: signal top signal out signal bottom r_top = new Resistor r_top.footprint = "R0402" r_top.value = 100kohm +/- 10% r_bottom = new Resistor r_bottom.footprint = "R0402" r_top.value = 200kohm +/- 10% top ~ r_top.p1; r_top.p2 ~ out out ~ r_bottom.p1; r_bottom.p2 ~ bottom
Then again, you can use Verilog-A or even Spice netlists to get the same effect (and those aren’t the only attempts at doing this). Will Atopile catch on? Maybe. Should it? Tell us what you think in the comments.
Software isn’t always readable, but it would be nice to see literate designs for hardware. This project reminded us a lot of SKIDL, but we haven’t seen any updates of that project for a bit.
13 thoughts on “Atopile Wants You To Code Schematics”
It seems kinda counterproductive to go to a text based tools for something as traditionally visual as schematic capture. Images have always made more sense to me, than written text.
But then again, FPGAs do quite well with HDLs even though they’re describing gate arrangements.
An interesting tool nonetheless.
That seems akin to arguing against HTML because you prefer to read text and images laid out on a page. Ideally, code brings a standardized representation to something rather than everyone needing a bespoke solution. Browsers can exist because of web standards, and schematic tooling can improve if schematic representations can be standardized.
Counterproductive???
I’ve often thought about coding schematics while coding physical objects in OpenSCAD. Imagine parametric designs where the user can choose to include desired features or exclude others. Imagine a design that automatically adapts based on parts on hand.
I’m not 100% convinced this can be done well. Especially if one tries to go all the way with it, from code to PCB design. All those real world complications to consider, stray inductance and capacitance, coupling, etc…
But if it can be done it would be amazing! Imagine downloading a gadget as open-source code, filling out a parameters form, selecting features and maybe inputing inventory of parts on-hand too. Then pressing build and out comes a schematic, a PCB design and an STL for an enclosure. I can’t imagine a better, more productive future than that.
A language where you define a transfer function and it compiles a schematic would be interesting. A language where you hand code every component is like making a blueprint by editing a DXF in Notepad.
Indeed; this seems very much like solving the wrong problem.
It is a typical case of software guys trying to address a problem they don’t understand in order to sell you their SaaS solution.
Hopefully it can become the OpenSCAD/cadquery of schematic capture. Really, schematic capture has analog operations to CSG. The set operations occur over the symbolic (pre-numeric) reference designator space as well. Add an operation to break signal/pin connections. Also need loops/arrays to do multiple of common blocks.
The benefits of this approach is modularity — you end up designing things by gluing high-level functional components together, rather than fiddling with individual resistors; this makes it similar to the way FPGA logic is designed. That makes a lot of sense for a lot of applications, especially if the functional components are correctly annotated so that the input/output couplings are generated correctly. Like, being able to mix and match 5V and 3.3V components and have it automatically do level shifting would be great for some applications.
The biggest missing feature IMO is that it just exports netlists to kicad, where you have to route it manually. For me this is always the hardest part of any electronics project.
The subject itself is interesting, translating code into schematic can be useful especially for hierarchical projects.
Anyway it seems to me that such a language still exists and it’s named SPICE, what is the advantage of this one, a more user friendly syntax?
So the “dropping a regulator circuit into the circuit” portion… cool, but it’s exactly the same as circuit snippets seen in Altium (and other similar packages with similar functionality), and that took a number of lines of code to accomplish the task. In short, this seems like a win for the visual aspect of schematics. Are there potential benefits to certain operations defined by text? I imagine there would be… but that wasn’t one of them.
One of the YT commenters thought it was neat to auto-insert the git code hash directly onto the silk. Yep, I can do that in Altium, too, with the hash of the PCB file check-in (or with the hash of the schematic check-in). I guess it seems unique if you didn’t know other packages already supported the functionality.
And before people start screaming “But Altium is a $10k package, yadda yadda yadda…”, I’m simply using it as an example. Other packages offer similar options, just in different ways. Can Atopile be useful? Possibly… but the video didn’t show a good example, and we kind of need one of those to give a thumbs up.
The embedded video is just a demo project, not a detailed application to be used in an industrial workflow. Also “Altium and other options have similar features” is no more a negative for Atopile than it is for Altium.
It would be interesting if it used the code as input to actually render a schematic. Maybe with some metadata (schematic style, some hints about what should be grouped together, and what is the main flow).
Most comments here seem to be missing the point. So many mentioning other text formats with editors. and arguing the “GUI is better”. Take HTML as one example. Yes, layout graphically is so much easier….until you have a tedious task of click and drag repeatedly, in a form better done by a for loop. (Or an unrolled for loop with copy and paste of text). In the case of schematics, there is a lot of repetitive clicking and dragging that could be automated. There are some signals where visually seeing the data flow is beneficial. So why not allow a WYSIWYG schematic editor. So we have a text programming language and a gui render. (Or you could continue using just one).
So often people use the conjunction or when they should be using the conjuction and. code AND gui editor. Why limit yourself with OR?
