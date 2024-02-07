In Defense Of Anthropomorphizing Technology

Last week I was sitting in a waiting room when the news came across my phone that Ingenuity, the helicopter that NASA put on Mars three years ago, would fly no more. The news hit me hard, and I moaned when I saw the headline; my wife, sitting next to me, thought for sure that my utterance meant someone had died. While she wasn’t quite right, she wasn’t wrong either, at least in my mind.
As soon as I got back to my desk I wrote up a short article on the end of Ingenuity‘s tenure as the only off-Earth flying machine — we like to have our readers hear news like this from Hackaday first if at all possible. To my surprise, a fair number of the comments that the article generated seemed to decry the anthropomorphization of technology in general and Ingenuity in particular, with undue harshness directed at what some deemed the overly emotional response by some of the NASA/JPL team members.
Granted, some of the goodbyes in that video are a little cringe, but still, as someone who seems to easily and eagerly form attachments to technology, the disdain for an emotional response to the loss of Ingenuity perplexed me. That got me thinking about what role anthropomorphization might play in our relationship with technology, and see if there’s maybe a reason — or at least a plausible excuse — for my emotional response to the demise of a machine.
Part of the Crew
To be clear, when I use the term “anthropomorphism” here I’m not referring to making machines look like humans, but rather to our tendency to develop emotional attachments to machines, as well as to act as if they have some level of awareness of their users and their creators. There’s a name for this: “Tool anthropomorphism,” or the assignment of human-like characteristics to tools and machines, is an area of scholarly research. In commonplace terms, when you sweet-talk a dodgy lawnmower so that it’ll start on the next pull, or say goodnight to the project on your workbench before giving up on it for the evening, you’re engaging in tool anthropomorphism.
Tool anthropomorphism is nothing new; we’ve been assigning human characteristics to our machines for a long time, long enough that it makes me think there has to be some purpose to it. On the user side, I think anthropomorphism helps people relate to technology. An example of this might be when humans first started naming boats. Logically, there’s no reason to give an inanimate object like a boat a name. But for members of a species as social and as strongly tribal as we are, it must have been much easier for them to get into a primitive boat and sail off into a dangerous ocean knowing that the vessel had a name. It probably would have made the boat seem less of a stranger and more like a member of the village, imbuing it with a personality that they could relate to.
Beyond dispelling the “otherness” of a ship, naming it probably served another, more practical purpose. With a name — and possibly a face; many cultures did (and still do) adorn the prows of boats with facial features and eyes, to help the boat “see” where it’s taking them — it’s a lot more likely that the crew will take proper care of it. Even the simplest sailing vessels are technically complex systems, and getting to know their quirks and idiosyncrasies is crucial to survival. It also gives the crew someone to beseech when things are going wrong, to lavish praise upon when returning safely to shore, or to blame when things go wrong.
Of course, none of this makes any difference to the boat, since it has no consciousness to perceive its own status or to consider the sailors’ entreaties one way or the other. So in purely rational terms, how the sailors think about their boat won’t make the slightest difference to whether it sinks or floats. But that’s not the point; it’s the sailors who are influenced by the anthropomorphization, not the vessel. It’s a brain hack, really; act like the ship is a person worthy of love and slavish devotion, and you’re more likely to do what it takes to keep her together and get you home. Break that faith, and things probably won’t go the way you want them to.
Even though there’s always been a lot of superstition surrounding the ancient mariners and their ships, and understandably so given the risky nature of their trade, the purpose that anthropomorphism served back then applies to the “user experience” of technology all through the ages. The classic example of this, particularly for Americans, is with our cars. We spend so much time in our cars, often while having intense experiences, that it’s hard not to anthropomorphize them. Some of us give them names, and some even claim to know their vehicle’s personality quirks and what they’ll do in certain situations. We’ll talk to it, ply it with loving words of encouragement when it acts up, and threaten it with the junkyard when it lets us down. I can’t count the number of times I’ve arrived safely at home after a long, dangerous drive in a blizzard or hurricane and taken the time to tenderly caress the dashboard of my truck and whisper a quiet word of thanks for deliverance.
Is any of that rational? Of course not. The truck isn’t listening. On the other hand, feeling connected to that inanimate machine, especially after going through a harrowing experience with it, is powerfully motivating to get to know everything about it, to see to its care and maintenance, and to make sure it’s in top shape for the next trip out. Anthropomorphizing a car — or a computer, a spacecraft, a house, or even a helicopter on another planet — serves the same purpose as naming a ship did all those ages ago. The technology may change, but it’s still the human brain that’s getting hacked by seeing human characteristics where none exist, and the result is the same: a better, more productive relationship with machines.
Back to the Drawing Board
The other place where I think our tendency to anthropomorphize technology pays dividends, and the one that probably concerns most Hackaday readers more directly, is in the creation of new technologies. As we all know, real innovation is generally a long, drawn-out process that starts with ideation and (hopefully) ends with something useful that never existed before. No matter whether it’s a mechanical, electrical, software, or a combination of all three, most projects are long, often painful slogs with too many dead ends and failures to count. Seeing that process through to the end is a hard thing to do, but personalizing the project somehow seems to make it easier.
If we’re thinking in strictly rational terms on difficult projects, the tenth or eleventh “back to the drawing board” moment would probably compel us to cut our losses and abandon the project. Sometimes we do just that, but other times we’ll say something like, “I can’t do that, this project is my baby!” Is it really? Nope, it’s just a collection of parts sitting on your bench. But somewhere along the line, probably without even realizing it, you started thinking of it as your offspring, with hopes and aspirations for what it’ll be when it “grows up.” Giving your project the characteristics of a child and seeing it as utterly dependent on you for survival is often enough to get you over the creative hump and see the project through to the end. If you have any doubt about the power of anthropomorphizing machines, a quick look at The Soul of a New Machine will probably be enough to convince you otherwise; would a team of otherwise rational engineers work 90-hour weeks to bring a minicomputer to life if they didn’t at least partially think of it as a person?
I’m no psychologist, so I have no idea whether my ideas about the role of anthropomorphism of machines are even approximately correct. Then again, I’m not a credentialed engineer either, yet I still do a pretty decent job figuring things out by the seats of my pants. And something tells me that thinking of machines in more human, more personal terms serves a purpose both in how we manage the often painful process of creation, as well as how we relate to the technology that others create. And if that means being saddened by the demise of a machine on Mars, I’m OK with that.
8 thoughts on “In Defense Of Anthropomorphizing Technology”
Definition of insanity? (doing the same thing….)
“To my surprise, a fair number of the comments that the article generated seemed to decry the anthropomorphization of technology in general and Ingenuity in particular, with undue harshness directed at what some deemed the overly emotional response by some of the NASA/JPL team members.”
Yup, I was one of them. I know anthropomorhization is a human’s thing (even monkeys do it too) .For me it was more about the video, have you ever guys watched a video where opinions, reactions, expressions or emotional responses look…off? Or videos where people try to make an emotional connection just to make you react in some way, like most of our presidents and candidates do? Do you guys remember…“And on 14 June 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a caretaker.’ So, God gave us this guy.” Being atheist as I am, it sounds to me like we are falling down in the evolution scale, no matter how advanced our technology is. So, anyway for all NASA /JPL ‘s people: Live long and prosper.
Don’t anthropomorphize your devices. They don’t like it.
I’m sure that anthropomorphization played a part in Man’s invention of gods. I think it’s a fundamental part of being human. And for a species that makes the leap to investing emotional energy in a an abstract myth, how much easier is it to invest it in an object that can be touched and manipulated? Especially if it’s one which we helped to created and shepherd…
I think something a lot of the naysayers miss, is that people respond to Ingenuity because it’s a proxy for our own aspirations to explore new frontiers. In that sense it’s ‘the next best thing to being there’. And when the craft so spectacularly exceeded expectations, every day except the last was a cliffhanger. Kind of like a favourite TV series.
There’s lot’s more to say about this. There might even be enough here for a cross-discipline PhD thesis…
Anthropomorphization is justified when you’re responsible for a one-of-a-kind multi-million-dollar machine. Boat or Mars helicopter or other.
I never named my car… but every car model, that i look at; they do look like having a face and eyes, and a character. Some are angry, some are sad, some have a chuckle, and some seem to be crying :)
Loving our own projects, and to anthropomorphize ( I am still trying to speak the word) them is a good thing. As a creature, we love our offspring’s, and want them to grow, and succeed. That’s the natural emotion we have, and its so simple, just to apply the same emotion to objects.
I felt really sad when I traded in my ’66 Mustang for a station wagon. It was like abandoning a puppy.
If I have correctly understood the general argument of the article, it is argued that man’s attitude towards the machine is preparatory to reducing interaction problems to a minimum, both during conception and during use of the machine, and there is no any real interaction that escapes the purely mechanical sphere, emotionality would therefore be a necessary self-deception with the only unconscious purpose mentioned above. Well, in other words one could therefore say that these people are imbeciles, an interesting thesis and I would not underestimate it given that lately it seems that these subjects are arrogating to themselves the right to indicate where the truth lies and whoever opposes it is necessarily a propagator of fake news, in various areas of human knowledge.
But to stay on the specific topic, my idea turns the question on its head, so to speak, citation:
“Of course, none of this makes any difference to the boat, since it has no consciousness to perceive its own status….So in purely rational terms, how the sailors think about their boat won’t make the slightest difference to whether it sinks or floats.
………Is any of that rational? Of course not. The truck isn’t listening”.
I therefore believe that people who think that the boat or the car have a primitive form of consciousness have at least equal dignity, or at least demonstrate greater acuity by not excluding this apparent impossibility, and also by evading the self-deception mentioned in the article.
Is the person who loves something that he believes to be just a pure mass of matter or the person who observes his interactions with this matter with curiosity more mad?
It is not possible to argue in more detail here but I can give a small personal example to make you understand what I mean at least a little.
Several years ago I was driving a truck that was already old at that time, I was not the only driver but the one who drove it most assiduously for a certain period, despite this the breakdowns occurred much more frequently when others were driving it. I know that an apparently logical explanation could be given but I know equally clearly that only those who have direct experience are able to understand the truth of this assertion which may seem stupid; it is clear that I cannot demonstrate my perception but this does not mean it must be excluded a priori, and everyone has been able to have experiences of this type several times in their life but often do not pay attention to them or forget because cultural education provides for self-censorship. To be more precise, what we could call oddities occur with greater clarity when there are interactions with other humans (here a very fascinating chapter would open), whereas towards things the question is much more nuanced but still exists.
When I happen to talk about these things I don’t have the slightest desire to convince anyone, I cheerfully engage in a bit of benevolent controversy, that’s all.
