The mobile phone is an expensive and often surprisingly fragile device, whose manufacturers are notorious for making them as difficult to repair as possible. Glued-together cases and unreplaceable batteries abound, and technical information is non-existent. But amongst all that there’s one manufacturer with a different approach — Fairphone. Case in point, they’ve released the full service guide including schematics for their flagship Fairphone 5.
Fairphone’s selling point is the repairability and internal accessibility of their products and of course they’ve made hay with this as a marketing opportunity. But aside from that, it’s a fascinating chance to look in-depth at a modern smartphone from the inside out. We see the next-level PCB layout and how everything is so neatly packed into the minimum space, all without resorting to a heat gun.
It’s great to have another hackable phone, and fair play to Fairphone for releasing all this stuff, but perhaps the most interesting part from where we’re sitting is how and where this phone is being sold. There have been hackable phones before, for many the Pinephone will spring to mind, but they have always been sold to an audience who buy to hack. Here in Europe where this is being written, the Fairphone is being sold as a consumer device. It won’t shake Apple or Samsung from their perches, but for a hackable device to be so generally available to those who wish to do things with it can never be a bad thing.
We took a quick look at Fairphone back in 2015, when they launched.
8 thoughts on “Schematics, For A Modern Flagship Phone”
Give me a phone with an antenna socket !!!!
FCC says no
FC the FCC !!!
the fcc will fc you more
I feel like there needs to be some fundamental overhaul in how our smartphones look and work. I think back to the early to mid 2000’s when phone designs were all over the place, before we all settled on the slab of glass that is the smartphone. That’s really at the heart of this issue, every aspect of the design is built around a big touchscreen. If we can somehow get away from that, keep the accessibility of a screen without all these fragile workarounds and failure points to keep them thin and light, we’ll all be happy campers.
Blame…the pocket.
I wonder when they’ll get rid of all the point-to-point connections and just have an i2c bus (or something faster) to connect up all the chips. Easier to route, thinner PCBs. Because this ‘schematic’ is just a connection map with some passives. No real circuits in sight.
” It won’t shake Apple or Samsung from their perches, but for a hackable device to be so generally available to those who wish to do things with it can never be a bad thing.”
Hacking is a small part of the picture. Availability of parts is the other.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)