Just a few hours ago, NASA dropped some devastating news: Ingenuity will fly no more. Three years after dropping from the belly of the Perseverance rover and after 72 flights through the thin Martian atmosphere, the little helicopter that could now can’t, after having sustained damage to one or more of its rotors during its final landing.
NASA’s terminal diagnosis of Ingenuity comes from a photo from one of the helicopter’s cameras, which shows a chunk missing from the tip of one of its rotors, likely caused by a rough landing after transiting a flat, sandy area that may have confused the aircraft’s navigational cameras.
While this is anything but good news, it’s not at all unexpected and in a way long overdue. Ingenuity was designed for a primary mission of just five flights, which it accomplished all the way back in May of 2021. There was heavy speculation at the time that Ingenuity might not even do that; we can recall one of the team members suggesting the odds were that Ingenuity’s tenure as the first controlled powered flying machine on another world would end as twisted wreckage in the newest, smallest crater on Mars.
But happily, Ingenuity proved the oddsmakers — and possibly those wishing to temper expectations — spectacularly wrong. In fact, by the fourth flight, it was clear that Ingenuity was in it for the long haul, enough so that NASA redefined its mission to “operational demonstration” and gave it another 30 sols of flight time. This gave the team the flight time needed to prove the helicopter’s worth as a scout for Perseverance and not just a distracting sideshow from the primary mission of searching for signs of ancient life on Mars.
Ingenuity‘s success was hard-fought; the plucky little unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had more than its share of close calls over the last three years. Designed to communicate to Earth mainly by relay through Perseverance, the helicopter lost contact with controllers on Earth quite a few times, with each blackout inducing a sense of “Is this finally it?” The helicopter had also been designed for only a few flights, all of which would occur during the relatively balmy Martian spring. This meant that controllers had to reprogram it to survive the harsh winter months when the computer would freeze solid and reset itself. They also had to figure out how to clean dust off the tiny solar panels, deal with imaging problems that scrambled the guidance computer, and probably most importantly, give the aircraft the ability to choose its own landing spots.
Sadly, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Ingenuity in its final landing zone anytime soon. Perseverance is currently about a kilometer away, too far to image the helicopter with the rover’s cameras. Although there’s no word yet if the rover will try to make the trip over, and doing so may not align with the rover’s primary mission, it seems to us that such a trip could be of immense value. From close up, Perseverance‘s MASTCAM would be able to provide data about the extent of damage and what caused it, which could be extremely valuable and might just inform the design of the space helicopters that are sure to follow in Ingenuity‘s footsteps.
But beyond the engineering data it would glean, getting the team back together for one last selfie would be an amazing tribute to both Ingenuity and the team that pushed its technology to the limit, and a bit beyond. Ingenuity pushed back so many engineering and scientific boundaries in its longer-than-expected but still far too brief life that it seems a little harsh to just leave it there sitting on the floor of Jezero Crater to die. A final visit so we can all pay our respects and celebrate the achievements of an incredible feat of human ingenuity seems like the least we can do.
Photo credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS
13 thoughts on “So Long And Thanks For All The Flights: Ingenuity Permanently Grounded After 72 Flights”
The little enginuity that could!
Thanks for everything!
You know, future explorers are totally going to wonder where this stuff came from.
Probably from the planet next door with all the thumbs on it
Checklist entry for the next mars-copter:
[X] Reinforce and shield all blade tips.
Nice Moroccan desert view. Well Martian rotors can brake there too.
* break
Well, I’m sure it did some “braking” action in the act of breaking.
B^)
Hold on a second, is that a bunch of young scientist saying “Thank you” to an inanimate… machine?
Don’t anthropomorphise the machines. They don’t like it.
and the best part: Ahh! your gonna make me cry, you know… and the editor like : boring! moving on. :)Anyway
Dear people of the NASA Ingenuity Project,
As we marvel at the breathtaking achievements of the Ingenuity helicopter on the Martian surface, we are compelled to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who dedicated your time, expertise, and passion to make this groundbreaking mission a reality.
Your unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of human exploration has not only propelled our understanding of the Red Planet but has also inspired countless individuals around the globe. The successful flight of Ingenuity stands as a testament to your ingenuity, innovation, and the spirit of collaboration that defines the very essence of human achievement.
In the vast expanse of space, your dedication has proven that there are no limits to what humanity can accomplish when we come together with a shared purpose. Your tireless efforts have expanded the horizons of possibility, and we are grateful for the impact your work has on the future of space exploration.
Thank you for your brilliance, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit that propels us toward new frontiers. The journey to Mars has been enriched by your contributions, and we eagerly anticipate the discoveries that lie ahead.
With sincere gratitude,
Tony M { powered by ChatGPT}
Meh, NASA has a tendency to set the expectations low. Still extremely expensive per flight even with an “unexpectedly large” number of flights
Anthropomorphize machines, give them names and chin scratches, the Machine God approves
Why not?
Soda machines display “Thank you” on their little display after I’ve made a purchase.
We’re just reciprocating.
B^)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)