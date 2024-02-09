Flipped Bit Could Mark The End Of Voyager 1‘s Interstellar Mission

Sometimes it’s hard to read the tea leaves of what’s going on with high-profile space missions. Weighted down as they are with the need to be careful with taxpayer money and having so much national prestige on the line, space agencies are usually pretty cagey about what’s going on up there. But when project managers talk about needing a “miracle” to continue a project, you know things have gotten serious.
And so things now sit with Voyager 1, humanity’s most distant scientific outpost, currently careening away from Mother Earth at 17 kilometers every second and unable to transmit useful scientific or engineering data back to us across nearly a light-day of space. The problem with the 46-year-old spacecraft cropped up back in November, when Voyager started sending gibberish back to Earth. NASA publicly discussed the problem in December, initially blaming it on the telemetry modulation unit (TMU) that packages data from the remaining operable scientific instruments along with engineering data for transmission back to Earth. It appeared at the time that the TMU was not properly communicating with the flight data system (FDS), the main flight computer aboard the spacecraft.
Since then, flight controllers have determined that the problem lies within the one remaining FDS on board (the backup FDS failed back in 1981), most likely thanks to a single bit of corrupted memory. The Deep Space Network is still receiving carrier signals from Voyager, meaning its 3.7-meter high-gain antenna is still pointing back at Earth, so that’s encouraging. But with the corrupt memory, they’ve got no engineering data from the spacecraft to confirm their hypothesis.
The team has tried rebooting the FDS, to no avail. They’re currently evaluating a plan to send commands to put the spacecraft into a flight mode last used during its planetary fly-bys, in the hope that will yield some clues about where the memory is corrupted, if indeed it is. But without a simulator to test the changes, and with most of the engineers who originally built the spacecraft long gone now, the team is treading very carefully.
Voyager 1 is long past warranty, of course, and with an unparalleled record of discovery, it doesn’t owe us anything at this point. But we’re not quite ready to see it slip into its long interstellar sleep, and we wish the team good luck while it works through the issue.
All that intelligence behind the Voyager probes, and they don’t have simulation/emulation of the systems? What moronic administrator thought that was a cost-saving idea?
I’m not sure what you’re suggesting, do you mean like a digital twin?
Ah good, the armchair expert is here to tell us how it should have been done.
Well duh, obviously they should have got an extended warranty with next day on-site service.
We’ve been trying to reach you about your space probe’s extended warranty…
Next day, or next light-day? ;)
Once the moisture dries from behind his ears……
I’ve done some basic work in modeling the effect of radiation on a system and its generally not possible to emulate how a device is gonna act in a rad heavy environment after such a long time. The original mission plan was to go for only 5 years, its gone more then 45 year now.
The work I did was to look at a small system for an absolute max of 10 years, I can’t imagine doing such a lengthy model in the 70s.
They maybe have, kind of. At least one of the remaining Voyager models is hanging in a museum down from the ceiling or something along these lines.
Not sure if it’s a replic/dummy or a left over model.
There are two problems with this argument:
First of all when the probe was built the only practical way to simulate it was to build another one. By the time of launch congress had lost some amount of enthusiasm that made funding possible in the first place. A working replica would have been a near unanimous “No”.
Second, when simulation and emulation became both financially feasible and technically practical the probe had already completed the bulk of its original mission. With its primary objectives nearly fulfilled it was concluded that any such attempt at replication of already sorely outdated equipment was redundant and impractical.
I recognize my comment was hasty and quite thoughtless. I could blame it on something but it’s my error and I apologize.
S’all good
Everyone makes mistakes, but few own them as honestly and humbly as you sir. You are a rare bird indeed, and there should be more people that emulate these actions.
I wish the self-appointed experts were confronted with problems with software that they developed 46 years ago or 46 years from now for today’s developments. I think they’d be sweating bullets and would most likely fail because of the operating system, not to mention the lack of hardware.
It’s really tragic, kind of. I mean, the mission wasn’t planned to last for 5 decades.
On the other hand, after just a few years it became pretty obvious to everyone were the journey was going.
Voyager and Pioneer were already legends by then.
NASA/JPL didn’t seem to have spent much efforts to start to archive documents from this time on, though.
Not in the way the Voyager fans had hoped in retrospect, at least.
It’s like with the moon landings.
A lot of historical stuff had been dumped, being it AGCs or radio equipment.
Or original tapes with telemetry and photographs.
(Luckily, observatories in other countries had been following the landings independently on their own, like they did with Sputnik.)
I suppose, the situation happened either because of space limitations or because it seemed to be unnecessary at the time, not sure.
Maybe some stuff had to be recycled, also.
(In hand-drawn animation, cels had to be cleaned and re-used frequently, which now caused a lot of original material to be lost for HD transfers.)
If memory serves, for a while, there was just one satellite dish with the old school transceiver left thatbcould communicate with Voyager or Pioneer probes.
To be fair, it’s not much different with other projects.
The constructors of the various ham satellites also had kept their documents at home, so they would finally end up in a worn cardboard box in someone’s garage.
So all in all, considering this, it’s not so bad now. Could have been worse.
But it’s still not understandable wgy there’s no simulator around.
Decades ago when the success of the Voyagers became obvious,
the remaining parts could have been used to build a stationary probe that reacts like the real thing.
Minus the RTGs and the maneuver nozzles, of course.
A battery and and some light bulbs could have been used as replacements.
For debugging reasons alone this wpuld have been rational to do.
Considering the delay in communication.
But that’s just my point of view. Speaking under correction, thus.
I love our little space probe but I’m disappointed that we aren’t putting dedicated communication sat in a high orbit of each planet. It seems like doing this wouldn’t be too expensive (given recent rocketry advancements) and doing so would enable future missions to send back without worrying too much about getting a signal all the way back to Earth. Voyager 1 and it’s successors have taught us enough about failure conditions that I think we could build something robust enough to last for at least a century (or until it gets hit by a large asteroid).
