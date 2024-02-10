One Project At A Time, Or A Dozen?

We got a bunch of great food for thought in this week’s ask-us-anything on the Hackaday Podcast, and we all chewed happily. Some of my favorite answers came out of the question about how many projects we all take on at once. Without an exception, the answer was “many”. And while not every one of the projects that we currently have started will eventually reach the finish line, that’s entirely different from saying that none of them ever do. On the contrary, Tom Nardi made the case for having a number of irons simultaneously in the fire.
We all get stuck from time to time. That’s just the nature of the beast. The question is whether you knuckle down and try to brute-force power your way through the difficulty, or whether you work around it. A lot of the time, and this was Dan Maloney’s biggest bugaboo, you lack the particular part or component that you had in mind to get the job done. In that situation, sometimes you just have to wait. And what are you going to do while waiting? Work on Project B! (But take good notes of the state of Project A, because that makes it a lot easier to get back into the swing of things when the parts do arrive.)
Al and I both weighed in on the side of necessity, though. Sometimes, no matter how many attractive other projects you’ve got piled up, one just needs to get out the door first. My recent example was our coffee roaster. Before I start a big overhaul, I usually roast a couple days’ worth of the evil bean. And then the clock starts ticking. No roasting equals two unhappy adults in this household, so it’s really not an option. Time pressure like that helps focus the mind on the top-priority project.
But I’m also with Tom. It’s a tremendous luxury to have a handful of projects in process, and be able to hack on one simply because you’re inspired, or in love with the project at that moment. And when the muse calls, the parts arrive, or you finally figure out what was blocking you on Project A, then you can always get back to it.
9 thoughts on “One Project At A Time, Or A Dozen?”
“If you need a break, why don’t you work on this instead.”
A dozen? More like a hundred!
Just this morning a friend of mine (hi Rob!) said (regarding unfinished projects) that he is a “black belt in the partial arts.” I wish he had said that BEFORE the podcast as I would have so stolen it from him!
Yep, I have one project on the back burner for ~1 year now, since I need a bunch of different cars to test on. Currently have 3 others in the works.
Speaking of I started a new job a bit ago which is in person. I should ask co workers to test on their cars.
At least personally, I get invested in a project when I have to figure things out. That usually gets me to 80%. It’s finishing that is hard because there is nothing to figure out, it’s just the boring aspects.
I was not prepared to feel quite so seen this morning!
I’ve always been in the “many” projects camp. This is why I’ve really enjoyed getting into experimental aviation, building a kit aircraft. It might seem like one major project, but in reality it’s hundreds of smaller sub-projects: structures, sheet metal, fiberglass, engine, control systems, electrical systems, instrumentation, embedded software, et al. Depending on my workload, mood, inspiration, energy level, I can choose which tasks to tackle. Some days I’m really inspired, so I might work on instrument interface firmware. Other days, it’s relaxing to just go out and de-burr sheet metal.
I used to be in the many projects camp. I had a far/ranch for 20 years so my projects could be anything from a simple front axle bearing replacement to pulling the trans out of my tractor. Not even including all of my electronics projects. So 10 years ago I decided no new major projects in my shop until the current one was fixed/completed or I was waiting on parts. I then did something very similar to my indoor electronics shop. It helped tremendously with all of the different piles of unfinished and at times costly parts just laying around collecting dust.
I have always had many projects “in progress” – ones that are on hold for a part or two, some where I’m stuck on how to proceed, a few where I just lost enthusiasm at some point. And now that I’m retired, I have resumed working on quite a few of them. I’m embarrassed to admit that there are a few projects that have been in stasis for um 40+ years. But I have actually tackled some of those, recently. Honest.
More recently, I’ve put more effort into completing projects, or deciding that they’re not worth continuing with. Partly it’s seeking the gratification of completing and using something, and partly it’s the knowledge that my time is no longer limitless, and shouldn’t be wasted.
One of my friends is an object lesson. He’s acquired projects to the point that he’s a hoarder. It cost him his wife. He’ll never complete even a quarter of them. There but for the grace of God (and the strictness of my wife) go I…
Anyway, to respond to the title – I have lots of projects in the hopper, but I actively focus on just one to three at any given time, til they are done, or at least moved forward significantly.
I don’t _mean_ to have so many in progress. It’s more like Hal’s lightbulb… https://youtube.com/shorts/h9ssqmoHUxY?si=yPOHMgSlOGApCT0g
