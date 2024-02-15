The early days of home computing were quite a jungle of different standards and convoluted solutions to make one piece of hardware work on as many different platforms as possible. IBM’s PC was an unexpected shift here, as with its expansion card-based system (retroactively called the ISA bus) it inspired a new evolution in computers. Of course, by the early 1990s the ISA bus couldn’t keep up with hardware demands, and a successor was needed. Many expected this to be VESA’s VLB, but as [Ernie Smith] regales us in a recent article in Tedium, Intel came out of left field with its PCI standard after initially backing VLB.
IBM, of course, wanted to see its own proprietary MCA standard used, while VLB was an open standard. One big issue with VLB is that it isn’t a new bus as such, but rather an additional slot tacked onto the existing ISA bus, as it was then called. While the reasoning for PCI was sound, with it being a compact, 32-bit (also 64-bit) design with plug and play and more complex but also more powerful PCI controller, its announcement came right before VLB was supposed to be announced.
Although there was some worry that having both VLB and PCI in the market competing would be bad, ultimately few mainboards ended up supporting VLB, and VLB quietly vanished. Later on PCI was extended into the Accelerated Graphics Port (AGP) that enabled the GPU revolution of the late 90s and still coexists with its PCIe successor. We covered making your own ISA and PCI cards a while ago, which shows that although PCI is more complex than ISA, it’s still well within the reach of today’s hobbyist, unlike PCIe which ramps up the hardware requirements.
Top image: PC AT mainboard with both 16-bit ISA and 32-bit PCI slots. (Credit: htomari, Flickr)
3 thoughts on “How Intel Gave Us The PCI Bus While Burying VESA’s VL-Bus”
From what I remember, VLB was only meant to be very temporarily because it took too much time to deveop PCI. And the linked to Wikipedia confirms this:
> The VESA Local Bus was designed as a stopgap solution to the problem of the ISA bus’s limited bandwidth.
MCA was extremely expensive I believe. Maybe because of royalties, maybe because of complexity, or both. Does anyone remember rambus? According to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rambus it seems it was mostly sued to death.
Why do you mention rambus, this article is about expansion card buses. but from what i recall, rambus emerged a few months before the invention of double data rate ram, which doubled the speed with a simple change. therefore making it effectively obsolete overnight. at the time dell computers had a contract to buy rambus they couldn’t back out of and lost market share when buyers switched to competitors.
“MCA was extremely expensive I believe. Maybe because of royalties, maybe because of complexity, or both”
An anecdote: In the early 90’s, the Ford plant I worked at was an IBM shop. If you wanted a computer, it had to IBM, meaning PS/2s and MCA.
I don’t recall having any specific opinion of the technical merits of MCA at that time, but I hated it. Why? The exact same Hayse modem card that in ISA form cost 100 bucks, was $800 dollars in MCA format. There was no material difference in technical complexity between the two, so the price differential could only be explained by Hayse’ obligation to obscene royalty payments.
When I sought to buy a new computer for my personal (home) use, I could have leveraged an employee discount to buy a PS2 through work. Instead, I paid full price for a Dell, with a non-proprietary backplane and standard drives, peripherals, and memory. The value-to-cost ratio was far greater.
In my opinion, IBM’s greed-driven short-sightedness all but assured that MCA, even if a better/faster backplane, would never proliferate as ISA had.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)