The Bus That’s Not A Bus: The Joys Of Hacking PCI Express

PCI Express (PCIe) has been around since 2003, and in that time it has managed to become the primary data interconnect for not only expansion cards, but also high-speed external devices. What also makes PCIe interesting is that it replaces the widespread use of parallel buses with serial links. Instead of having a bus with a common medium (traces) to which multiple devices connect, PCIe uses a root complex that directly connects to PCIe end points.
This is similar to how Ethernet originally used a bus configuration, with a common backbone (coax cable), but modern Ethernet (starting in the 90s) moved to a point-to-point configuration, assisted by switches to allow for dynamic switching between which points (devices) are connected. PCIe also offers the ability to add switches which allows more than one PCIe end point (a device or part of a device) to share a PCIe link (called a ‘lane’).
This change from a parallel bus to serial links simplifies the topology a lot compared to ISA or PCI where communication time had to be shared with other PCI devices on the bus and only half-duplex operation was possible. The ability to bundle multiple lanes to provide less or more bandwidth to specific ports or devices has meant that there was no need for a specialized graphics card slot, using e.g. an x16 PCIe slot with 16 lanes. It does however mean we’re using serial links that run at many GHz and must be implmented as differential pairs to protect signal integrity.
This all may seem a bit beyond the means of the average hobbyist, but there are still ways to have fun with PCIe hacking even if they do not involve breadboarding 7400-logic chips and debugging with a 100 MHz budget oscilloscope, like with ISA buses.
High Clocks Demand Differential Pairs
PCIe version 1.0 increases the maximum transfer rate when compared to 32-bit PCI from 133 MB/s to 250 MB/s. This is roughly the same as a PCI-X 64-bit connection (at 133 MHz) if four lanes are used (~1,064 MB/s). Here the PCIe lanes are clocked at 2.5 GHz, with differential signaling send/receive pairs within each lane for full-duplex operation.
Today, PCIe 4 is slowly becoming adopted as more and more systems are upgraded. This version of the standard runs at 16 GHz, and the already released PCIe version 5 is clocked at 32 GHz. Although this means a lot of bandwidth (>31 GB/s for an x16 PCIe 4 link), it comes with the cost of generating these rapid transitions, keeping these data links full, and keeping the data intact for more than a few millimeters. That requires a few interesting technologies, primarily differential signaling and SerDes.
Differential signaling is commonly used in many communication protocols, including RS-422, IEA-485, Ethernet (via twisted-pair wiring), DisplayPort, HDMI and USB, as well as on PCBs, where the connection between the Ethernet PHY and magnetics is implemented as differential pairs. Each side of the pair conducts the same signal, just with one side having the inverted signal. Both sides have the same impedance, and are affected similarly by (electromagnetic) noise in the environment. As a result, when the receiver flips the inverted signal back and merges the two signals, noise in the signal will become inverted on one side (negative amplitude) and thus cancel out the noise on the non-inverted side.
The move towards lower signal voltages (in the form of LVDS) in these protocols and the increasing clock speeds makes the use of differential pairs essential. Fortunately they are not extremely hard to implement on, say, a custom PCB design. The hard work of ensuring that the traces in a differential pair have the same length is made easier by common EDA tools (including KiCad, Autodesk Eagle, and Altium) thatl provide functionality for making the routing of differential pairs a semi-automated affair.
Having It Both Ways: SerDes
A Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) is a functional block that is used to convert between serial data and parallel interfaces. Inside an FPGA or communications ASIC the data is usually transferred on a parallel interface, with the parallel data being passed into the SerDes block, where it is serialized for transmission or vice-versa. The PCIe PMA (physical media attachment) layer is the part of the protocol’s physical layer where SerDes in PCIe is located. The exact SerDes implementation differs per ASIC vendor, but their basic functionality is generally the same.
When it comes to producing your own PCIe hardware, an easy way to get started is to use an FPGA with SerDes blocks. One still needs to load the FPGA with a design that includes the actual PCIe data link and transaction layers, but these are often available for free, such as with Xilinx FPGAs.
PCIe HDL Cores
Recent Xilinx FPGAs not only integrate SerDes and PCIe end-point features, but Xilinx also provides free-as-in-beer PCIe IP blocks (limited to x8 at PCIe v2.1) for use with these hardware features that (based on the license) can be used commercially. If one wishes for a slightly less proprietary solution, there are Open Source PCIe cores available as well, such as this PCIe Mini project that was tested on a Spartan 6 FPGA on real hardware and provides a PCIe-to-Wishbone bridge, along with its successor project, which targets Kintex Ultrascale+ FPGAs.
On the other sides of the fence, the Intel (formerly Altera) IP page seems to strongly hint at giving their salesperson a call for a personalized quote. Similarly, Lattice has their sales people standing by to take your call for their amazing PCIe IP blocks. Here one can definitely see the issue with a protocol like PCIe: unlike ISA or PCI devices which could be cobbled together with a handful of 74xx logic chips and the occasional microcontroller or CPLD, PCIe requires fairly specialized hardware.
Even if one buys the physical hardware (e.g. FPGA), use of the SerDes hardware blocks with PCIe functionality may still require a purchase or continuous license (e.g. for the toolchain) depending on the chosen solution. At the moment it seems that Xilinx FPGAs are the ‘go-to’ solution here, but this may change in the future.
Also of note here is that the PCIe protocol itself is officially available to members of PCI-SIG. This complicates an already massive undertaking if one wanted to implement the gargantuan PCIe specification from scratch, and makes it even more admirable that there are Open Source HDL cores at all for PCIe.
Putting it Together
The basic board design for a PCIe PCB is highly reminiscent of that of PCI cards. Both use an edge connector with a similar layout. PCIe edge connectors are 1.6 mm thick, use a 1.0 mm pitch (compared to 1.27 mm for PCI), a 1.4 mm spacing between the contact fingers and the same 20° chamfer angle as PCI edge connectors. A connector has at least 36 pins, but can have 164 pins in an x16 slot configuration.
An important distinction with PCIe is that there is no fixed length of the edge connector, as with ISA, PCI and similar interfaces. Those have a length that’s defined by the width of the bus. In the case of PCIe, there is no bus, so instead we get the ‘core’ connector pin-out with a single lane (x1 connector). To this single lane additional ‘blocks’ can be added, each adding another lane that gets bonded so that the bandwidth of all connected lanes can be used by a single device.
In addition to regular PCIe cards, one can also pick from a range of different PCIe devices, such as Mini-PCIe. Whatever form factor one chooses, the basic circuitry does not change.
This raises the interesting question of what kind of speeds your PCIe device will require. On one hand more bandwidth is nice, on the other hand it also requires more SerDes channels, and not all PCIe slots allow for every card to be installed. While any card of any configuration (x1, x4, x8 or x16) will fit and work in an x16 slot (mechanical), smaller slots may not physically allow a larger card to fit. Some connectors have an ‘open-ended’ configuration, where you can fit for example an x16 card into an x1 slot if so inclined. Other connectors can be ‘modded’ to allow such larger cards to fit unless warranty is a concern.
The flexibility of PCIe means that the bandwidth scales along with the number of bonded lanes as well as the PCIe protocol version. This allows for graceful degradation, where if, say, a PCIe 3.0 card is inserted into a slot that is capable of only PCIe 1.0, the card will still be recognized and work. The available bandwidth will be severely reduced, which may be an issue for the card in question. The same is true with available PCIe lanes, bringing to mind the story of cryptocoin miners who split up x16 PCIe slots into 16 x1 slots, so that they could run an equal number of GPUs or specialized cryptocoin mining cards.
It’s Full of PCIe
This flexibility of PCIe has also led to PCIe lanes being routed out to strange and wonderful new places. Specifications like Intel’s Thunderbolt (now USB 4) include room for multiple lanes of PCIe 3.0, which enables fast external storage solutions as well as external video cards that work as well as internal ones.
Solid-state storage has moved over from the SATA protocol to NVMe, which essentially defines a storage device that is directly attached to the PCIe controller. This change has allowed NVMe storage devices to be installed or even directly integrated on the main logic board.
Clearly PCIe is the thing to look out for these days. We have even seen that System-on-Chips (SoCs), such as those found on Raspberry Pi 4 boards now come with a single PCIe lane that has already been hacked to expand those boards in ways thought inconceivable. As PCIe becomes more pervasive, this seems like a good time to become more acquainted with it.
9 thoughts on “The Bus That’s Not A Bus: The Joys Of Hacking PCI Express”
You can get non name drives that mount into a mpcie socket and you can get sata drives that mount into m2 sockets. So using the form factor as its main benefit is like saying the only thing the Romans gave us was wine
Speaking of open ended 1x slots, I once had a mini-ITX system that needed better graphics than the onboard IGP, but only had a closed 1x slot. There were parts in the way on the board as well, so converting it to open ended wasn’t an option. So, out came the bright flashlight to make sure there weren’t any traces under the extra (beyond 1x) part of the connector and then came the rotary cutter. It was pretty fun to cut into a GPU and wonder if I was destroying it or making it more useful (It was a many year old cheap Nvidia G210).
Once I had cleaned off the dust, I put it in the target and it didn’t work. :( Searching around, I found out that there’s a presence detect pin on the 1x part of the card (and on the 4x, 8x, and 16x, IIRC). Being a native 16x card, the 1x presence wasn’t asserted. So, I put a little bodge wire in the socket of the MB and reinserted the card. It worked! I later soldered the bodge to the card itself to make it more portable to different MB’s in case that was ever needed.
Maya, do you know much about the presence detect and how that works with >1x cards in an open ended 1x slot? I’m curious if the card has to be prepared for that as well or does the slot do something special? Thanks for the great article!
Oh, please do a follup on how bifurcation works! I’m very curious and I don’t know enough to know where to start looking. I keep seeing these dual N.2 4x slot to 8x host adapter cards and they all are passive and realy on the host to support bifurcation. How does one even know if that’s an option?
That fully depends on the switch / root complex that offers these lanes. It needs to be able to assign subsets of lanes to different endpoints, and some (usually, server-style hardware) can, others simply can’t. And as far as I can guess transceiver architecture, the consequences of support are quite far-reaching, so it’s nothing a firmware update could add.
If you don’t want to void your motherboard warranty there are adapters out there that allow you to plug a 16 lane card into an 8 lane slot. The card sticks up and you might have trouble with the connectors but it works great if you can get it to fit.
In that case you might be better off getting a pcie riser cable and mounting the card elsewhere. There are cases now that have a 2x wide card slot for house sideways above the normal expansion slots and often come with the riser cable to facilitate it’s use. It’s a nifty idea. For anyone thinking of using such a device, be aware that cheaper really does mean worse for pcie extenders, check reviews and buy the best one your budget allows. The cheaper you go the more likely their will be signal degradation.
I made an ISA bus card with a CPU (8051), memory (double buffering), and D/A converters once (for driving laser scanners). Worked great, took me a few weeks to design. It was a full-size ISA card, with a daughterboard on top of it, containing the analog D/A parts.
I remember that interfacing the card to the ISA bus was just a few 74LS244’s, a 74ls139 and a 74LS30 for address decoding, and I think that was about it.
If I would have to make that same card now, I would probably go for PCIe. For one, PCI is not easy to interface either (well, ok, you can buy one-chip PCI controllers these days), so why not go the whole way immediately? And that almost certainly means choosing for an FPGA.
So my card would now be a half-size card with an FPGA and the analog D/A part (need precise D/A converters). Put the PCIe controller in the FPGA, put a CPU in the FPGA, memory is already in there (surely there is 2 x 32KB in there).
For sure, the design will be hundreds of times more complex than my ISA card. But I wouldn’t notice it, because I just drag some stuff into my FPGA and bind it all together with a few lines of glue logic. I would still have to write the software for the CPU, though. :)
Standing on the shoulders of giants. :)
PCIe connectors make for a low cost high speed interboard connector with or without PCIe.
It’s worth noting that routing a PCIe lane “bundle” is significantly easier than routing legacy PCI.
Sure, the clock speed is high, but:
1. If you combine multiple lanes, you don’t have to match length between lanes – the lane itself should be length-matched.
2. Don’t overdo it. Seriously. People put faaaar too much though into length matching. A single cm of difference on “usual” PCBs is 10⁻² m/ (2·10⁸ m/s) = 5·10⁻¹¹ s in difference. If you tolerate 5% of a clock cycle in difference, you can still use that “mismatched lane” for clocks up to 10 GHz.
3. “Differential signaling” is important. It seriously is, because it’s where robustness comes from. “differential pair routing” is … nice to have, since it inherently solves 1./2., and it slightly improves cross-talk, but seriously, in any sensible PCB stackup, coupling between the ground plane below and each conductor of the differential pair is orders larger than between the two pairs. That follows from the geometry of conductor and plane being parallel plates with a large area and 100% higher-epsilong dielectric, whereas conducturs between them are not only further apart (averaged over the width of the conductor), but also adjacent on the “shorter side”, i.e. that model plate capacitor is 35 µm high, seriously.
Especially the first point however massively simplifies all layout. You need to add a through-hole thing somewhere in your PCI bus? Uff, get ready to just scramble to fit the massive amount of lines around an obstacle. You need to make a slot in your PCB that spans 90% of its width? Well, with PCIe you can route half of the lanes on the west side, half on the other, with a 20cm detour, and typically nothing will mind.
