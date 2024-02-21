This week, Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch talk with Shawn W Dunn about openSUSE Kalpa, the atomic version of openSUSE Tumbleweed, with a KDE twist. What exactly do we mean by an Atomic desktop? Is ALP going to replace openSUSE Tumbleweed? Are snaps coming to Kalpa?
Shawn gives us the rundown of all the above, and what’s holding back a stable release of Kalpa, what’s up with Project Greybeard, and why Kalpa really doesn’t need a firewall.
https://en.opensuse.org/Portal:Kalpa
https://github.com/sfalken
https://github.com/ProjectGreybeard
https://fosstodon.org/@Kalpa
One thought on “FLOSS Weekly Episode 771: Kalpa — Because Nobody Knows What Hysteresis Is”
Modern desktop environments are too heavy. They need to seriously cut back on the MBs.
