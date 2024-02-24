Occasionally, the extra features added to a product can negate some of the reasons you wanted to buy the thing in the first place. Take, for example, Apple’s AirTag — billed as an affordable way to link your physical stuff to your phone. If some light-fingered ne’er-do-well wanders by and half-inches your gear, you get notified. The thing is, the AirTag also has an anti-stalking measure, which after a while, notifies nearby iPhones, should the tag move but not be near your iPhone!
In a recent video, [David Manning] explains that this feature is great for preventing the device from being used to track people. But it also means that if said thief happens to own an iPhone, they will be notified of the nearby tag, and can find it and disable it. So in the end, it’s a bit less useful as an anti-theft measure!
The solution is to pop the back off the tag and yank out the little sounder module from the rear plastic. You lose the ability to locate the tag audibly, but you gain a little more chance of returning your stolen goods. Apple could easily remove this feature with a firmware update, but it’s a matter of picking your poison: antistalking or antitheft?
Thanks to [Keith] for the tip!
11 thoughts on “Apple AirTag: Antitheft Or Antistalking?”
“Apple could easily remove this feature with a firmware update, but it’s a matter of picking your poison: antistalking or antitheft?”
Society vs the individual, old as time, or recent as a pandemic.
oh Ostracus, you are too wise for these pages that shackle your truths
As recent as theft significantly rising a few years ago. There must have been a national put a screaming junkie on every street corner act
Stuff vs the Individual, more like. But there has never been anything made as a useful thing that cannot be turned to evil, because humans.
Because that’s the nature of utility and power
Sadly there’s nothing that cannot be used for evil, with enough creativity.
The anti-theft features have always been a moot point. The pickpockets and thieves don’t steal the stuff for themselves – they usually work for gangs who turn the stolen items into cash as quickly as possible, so your stuff will be on its way to Romania within 24 hours of you losing it. Even if you do get a ping of its location somewhere, it takes too long for the authorities to react before it’s out of the country.
Actually, not true at all. A quick google finds many news stories of iPhones (which have the same tracking), bikes, cars, etc. getting recovered – sometimes with the help of law enforcement, and when they can’t be bothered, sometimes without.
I would expect some cases to end that way, especially when it’s amateurs doing the stealing, or some local kid who didn’t think things through.
Meanwhile, over half the cases of street theft around here are done by foreign transient groups who travel from country to country just to steal stuff and then get out as fast as possible. Then half of the remaining half is done by local criminal gangs who have similar tactics: get the stuff out of the country as fast as possible to turn it into cash without getting caught.
A simple method they use to foil any tracking devices is to put the items in foil lined bags, then extract the devices later in some remote location, preferably one without cellular coverage.
It will not be on its way to Romania or in a chop shop or smelted down for raw metals in 24 hours. You ascribe far too much agency and efficiency to these thieves. My friends and I have gotten plenty of things stolen in the past couple years, and thanks to stuff like this we’d find it several blocks away a day or two later amongst an encampment of people on meth and fent, or crashed into a retaining wall, or at a pawn shop missing parts.
I’ve used trackers at least four times in the past year or so to good effect.
I’ve heard rumors that the tracking alert can be beaten by simply adding a circuit to turn off the tracker for a few minutes at a time every little bit. Of course you lose some “resolution”, but generally you are wanting to find where your stolen item stopped for a period of time.
