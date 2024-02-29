There’s great potential in salvaging a motor from a broken appliance, but so often the part in question is very specific to its application, presenting a puzzle of wires to the experimenter. This was very much the case with older washing machines and other white goods, and while their modern equivalents may have switched to more understandable motors, there are still plenty of the older ones to be had. [Matthias random stuff] sheds a bit of light on how these motors worked, by means of a 1980s Maytag washing machine motor.
Many of us will be used to old-style induction motors, in which two windings were fed out of phase via a large capacitor. This one doesn’t have a capacitor, instead it has a primary winding and a secondary one with a higher resistance. We’re not quite sure the explanation of the resistance contributing to a phase shift holds water, however this winding is connected in for a short time at start-up by a centrifugal switch. Even better, reversing its polarity reverses the direction of the motor.
The result is a mess of wires demystified, and a mains powered motor with a bit of strength for your projects. We’ve let a few of these motors slip through our fingers in the past, perhaps we shouldn’t have been so hasty.
This is a subject that we’ve looked at in the past.
4 thoughts on “Washing Machine Motors Unlocked”
Phase shift.
https://woodgears.ca/motors/reversing.html
This gives a more satisfying reason for the starter winding to have a noticeably different phase angle than the main winding – both the inductance and the resistance of the two windings will be made significantly different, such that the phase difference is enough to start.
https://electriciantraining.tpub.com/14177/css/Resistance-Start-97.htm
There’s another excellent Youtube channel that covers this issue (this channel has a bunch of related and similar videos that I recommend checking out if you are trying to do this): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKodxGcRSnw
Well, recently the dead washing machine of friends of mine died and I was really happy to get the motor, but it turned out it is no longer an universal motor rather than a 3 phase asynchronous machine. 230V and like 700W, I decided to keep it anyways since VFDs are quite cheap now, you never know when you need a fast motor.
