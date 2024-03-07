Ketchup bottles are a solved technology, right? Wrong! As it turns out, there is still great development being done in this space. Industrial imaging company Lumafield reveals to us the secrets of Heinz’s new ketchup bottle cap, reportedly the result of a seven-figure investment and eight long years of toil.
Lumafield put the cap in a CT scanner to generate three-dimensional cutaway images of the cap’s internal structure. The trick of the new cap is in how it compares to the old design. The previous solution used multiple different plastics: likely polypropylene for the cap itself, along with a small amount of silicone for the flexible nozzle valve. The point of the valve was to regulate the flow of ketchup so the bottle squirts out the red goop in a predictable fashion.
The problem with the old cap is that the use of two materials both makes it more expensive to manufacture, and practically impossible to recycle. A solution was needed, and Heinz finally found one.
The new cap, which is fully recyclable, takes advantage of the properties of ketchup itself. As the ketchup is squeezed out of the bottle, it passes through a complicated array of channels before it gets to the nozzle outlet itself. As a sheer-thinning fluid, ketchup gets less viscous the more its under strain. Thus, as it deforms around the complex channels, it becomes less viscous and more likely to flow out at a predictable rate, rather than in thick gloopy spurts.
It’s amazing to think how much work goes into a simple ketchup cap, and yet, millions of dollars are on the line in projects like these. This isn’t the first time Lumafield used their tech to peel back the layers on a piece of common tech — last year we covered their investigation into what’s inside various AirPod knockoffs.
15 thoughts on “CT Scan Reveals Secrets Of Heinz’s New Ketchup Cap”
Anyone else remember when ketchup came in glass bottles and required the use of a butter knife in order to get enough out?
I do, but I’d hit the bottom of the bottle to take advantage of the shear thinning to make it move. I didn’t realize that’s what I was doing at the time though.
I figured out a great trick for glass bottles just as they were on the way out. Holding the bottle on its side and rapidly waving the bottle side to side with a pivot point under your palm in the wide part of the bottle.
That’d be shear thinning, not sheer thinning, unless you’re invoking rule 34.
A very cool use of the properties of ketchup to control it’s dispensing.
Muphry’s Law in action!
Better yet thixotropy. Never has such a cromulent word failed to roll off the tongue.
Years ago I read a chapter in a book about the invention of the previous ketchup cap, if I’m recalling this correctly. Ketchup company was wanting a nozzle/cap that would dispense when the bottle was squeezed but then seal cleanly when finished. What I remember is the inventor grew up on a farm, watching the farm animals. One of his observations was about how horses poop: the “nozzle” opens, dispenses, and then seals cleanly when finished. The next step was to model that in silicone and the rest is history.
It even emulates the original sound effects
So he developed a sphincter? Must’ve spent a lot of time staring at chicken’s poop chutes…
But it doesn’t even contain tomatoes. Why not just ship tomato powder, just add water.
How on earth did you come to the conclusion that Heinz ketchup doesn’t contain tomatoes?
The first ingredient appears to be tomato concentrate. Followed by vinegar and of course the ever-present HFCS
Love the engineering, hate the green-washing
Yep. Single-use plastic is still single-use plastic, and we’d all be better off without it. Glass jars ftw.
Heinz is doing an even devilish greenwashing if they don’t share that innovation as a cheap license (patent free will maybe not help to recover their costs) to any one wanting also to reduce waste.
