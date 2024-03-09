Playing back music files from USB sticks is a common feature these days, and is built-into the infotainment system in [Folkert van Heusden]’s Opel Astra. Unfortunately such USB playback features often come with a range of limitations on things like audio codecs, and in the case of [Folkert]’s car, a 1000 file limit. This had him looking at an alternative to lugging a lot of USB sticks around to avoid the horror of hearing the same songs within a week while commuting. The solution? Make a Raspberry Pi Zero into a virtual USB mass storage device using the Mass Storage Gadget (MSG) driver in the Linux kernel.
Picking USB storage as the ideal option here comes mostly from the age of the infotainment system, which lacks Bluetooth, and the audio input jack is rather crackly. Of course, having the Raspberry Pi Zero pretend to be a storage device via the MSG driver wouldn’t solve the file limit, but to get around this two Python scripts were written: one which creates images from a folder of music files, and another which randomly picks one of the available images from the Zero’s SD card and configures the MSG driver to use it.
As for the list of future improvements, there is mounting the RPi Zero’s SD card as read-only to deal with the power-off when the car is shut down, and the creating of images requires to be run as root due to the use of loopback devices. As a Proof-of-Concept it does seem to be on the right track.
It’s not just the older infotainment systems that get to have all the fun. If you’re lucky enough to have Linux running in the dashboard, you might be little more than a Bash script away from bending the system to your will.
3 thoughts on “Create Virtual USB Sticks With A Raspberry Pi Zero”
The problem is that the Astra’s USB socket only provides 500mA.
Dont break it or it will get really expensive.
That depends on the socket type, in Astra J and K there is a step down converter in the USB port module(the one below hand rest) and newer versions of those can be bought, they have better current ratings. Possibly it could be a mod to a stock module.
According to https://www.pidramble.com/wiki/benchmarks/power-consumption the zero uses < 200 mA. By the way: did you find a source for that? Because I've been googling quite a lot for it and could not find anything.
