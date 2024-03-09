I’m off visiting my parents for a while, and have managed to bring nearly everything along with me that I need to get work done, and it all fit in a small backpack! This includes a portable audio interface to run my podcast mic, two (count them) two Linux computers, and all manner of simple hacking tools. Microcontrollers with USB/serial adapters built in are a godsend.
But putting together the minimal setup was no easy task! Alone the USB cable assortment I had to bring was astounding. And in the end, it looks like I forgot a USB-B mini, and good luck finding that at the local drug store. (I know! But the Zoom recorder wants mini. Don’t ask me why.)
And then there’s the power adapters — brick for the laptop, USB-C fast charger for the Steam Deck, another wall-plug USB for recharging the power banks. And of course, this silly custom keyboard which I’m so used to typing on, and which embodies so much muscle memory in its macros that I’m practically helpless without it.
So fundamentally, I’m astounded by the amount of functionality I could cram into my pack, but I’m also aghast at all the little things that add up around the edges. And I’m sure that I’ll find stuff that I’m missing in the next few weeks.
Do you need to travel for work with your full kit? What’s your approach? Minimal? Maximal? Leave us your hacker travel kit tips in the comments.
5 thoughts on “Hacking And Working On The Go”
You’ve hit on the reason I am converting everything possible to USB-C and/or the 12V battery standard used by my Makita CXT tools. The multiplication of dongles and cables is just nuts. I recently fell victim to the xkcd “one more standard” by introducing the 20V worx battery, mostly because it drives my pinecil better and can more reliably provide higher USB-C voltages. But yeah: there’s mountains of technical debt in the form of oddball USB-not-C hardware and not-USB barrel jacks out there in my personal life, and I’m on a mission to gradually drive that to zero.
I have converted all my project laptops to EOL linux chromebooks of the same model. Its nice because all chargers are the same, keyboard layouts are the same, and ports are the same. Plus it was ~$30 per laptop.
Looks like a GAN multi-charger with a DC laptop charge port (or PD trigger cable) and a USB-C conversion on your Zoom Recorder are in order XD
I can’t decide if the article cover pic is meant to be as meanacing as I took it to be!
It reminds me of those posts on watch or pen forums where someone casually sneaks a gun or hunting knife into frame. Like “Yeah I’m ready to time a race and elegantly record the results, and also kill a mf.”
