Nissan Gives Up Root Shell Thanks To Hacked USB Drive

For the impatient Nissan owners who may be joining us from Google, a hacker by the name of [ea] has figured out how to get a root shell on the Bosch LCN2kai head unit of their 2015 Xterra, and it looks like the process should be the same for other vehicles in the Nissan family such as the Rogue, Sentra, Altima, and Frontier. If you want to play along at home, all you have to do is write the provided image to a USB flash drive and insert it.
Now for those of us who are a more interested in how this whole process works, [ea] was kind of enough to provide a very detailed account of how the exploit was discovered. Starting with getting a spare Linux-powered head unit out of a crashed Xterra to experiment with, the write-up takes the reader through each discovery and privilege escalation that ultimately leads to the development of a non-invasive hack that doesn’t require the user to pull their whole dashboard apart to run.
The early stages of the process will look familiar to anyone who’s messed with embedded Linux hacking. The first step was to locate the board’s serial port and connect it to the computer. From there, [ea] was able to change the kernel parameters in the bootloader to spawn an interactive shell. To make things a little easier, the boot scripts were then modified so the system would start up an SSH server accessible over a USB Ethernet adapter. With full access to the system, the search for exploits could begin.
After some poking, [ea] discovered the script designed to mount USB storage devices had a potential flaw in it. The script was written in such a way that the filesystem label of the device would be used to create the mount point, but there were no checks in place to prevent a directory traversal attack. By crafting a label that read
../../usr/bin/ and placing a Bash script on the drive, it’s possible to run arbitrary commands on the head unit. The provided script permanently adds SSHd to the startup process, so when the system reboots, you’ll be able to log in and explore.
So what does [ea] want to do with this new-found exploit? It looks like the goal is to eventually come up with some custom programs that extend the functionality of the in-dash Linux system. As it seems like these “infotainment” systems are now an inescapable feature of modern automobiles, we’re certainly excited to see projects that aim to keep them under the consumer’s control.
9 thoughts on “Nissan Gives Up Root Shell Thanks To Hacked USB Drive”
I have a 2016 Nissan Rogue and the navigation system is crap. They also want $200.00 to upgrade. Wonder with this hack what is the potential?
Given this new development, you’ll be able to surrender the control of your vehicles software to the whim and whimsy of the open source community where people who own similar vehicles will create amazing software that’ll almost work correctly, then they’ll get bored maintaining it because they sold their own Nissan, but encourage you to just do a ‘git pull’ and fork it. You’ll not know what that really means and how to proceed so you’ll be at the whim and whimsy of the next open source project that focuses on the product but has a completely different direction and isn’t at all what you’re looking for, but is said to be better in every other way, so you switch over to it, only to find that its just as awful as you thought it was. At this point you’ll realize that any software has a price, whether it be monetary or not. Welcome to Open Source.
And if anybody has an argument with what I just said, I have one word: CentOS (and I know it’s not the exact same scenario, and I don’t care)
In other words. “I’ve been getting a free lunch every day but it doesn’t compare to that one lunch I bought 5 years ago at the Ritz hotel.”
That’s what you’ve got with obsolete hardware and software, the memory of a great lunch years in the past, but a plateful of mouldy crap now. Replacing that with any kind of food is a step forward, because you’re just not going to get it commercially. Sure buy the latest hardware if possible, then after the bugs get worked out after 6 to 12 months, you get that one great lunch out of it, but in a few more months that is abandoned even more completely by the people that wrote it, no nothing, no code, then you’ve only got the memory of that one great lunch again for your money.
To be honest? $200 is a very decent price. Your time is not free. Only do this for fun. Open source UI has a long history of being more miss than hit. UI is a “boring” problem so few do it well without being payed.
A good UI is also a lot harder than most people think
I’m a pilot and regularly fly 737’s. Any hacks out there for my computers on the flight deck? (/s)
There was a video of getting into the computers below the main flight deck at the time there was no security to change and operate the flight computer from below the floor.
Bosch publish the open source licenses and binaries for the LCN2 on their site. It’s a wealth of information for hacking the LCN2. https://oss.bosch-cm.com/nissan.html
A) Woohoo, this is great. B) Crap that sounds like a remote vulnerability too.
I have a family member with a 2015 Nissan and the support has declined, only the older versions of the apps work with it. It would be great to get openstreetmaps or something working on it, or plug an ELM-327 USB model into the USB port and get extra gauges or diagnostics.
But secondly, eeek, the stock USB port is used by many as a phone charger. The phone mounts as a USB drive when used with a data cable. Ergo, vulnerable phones could have a script uploaded to them that will execute when plugged into the car??
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)