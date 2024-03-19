When you’re hooking up equipment across a vehicle, you’re often stuck sending power and data to and from things like sensors or actuators. The more wires you have to run, the more hassle, so it’s desirable to get this number as low as possible. That’s an especially big deal in the world of cycling electronics, where every additional gram is considered a drawback. To this end, companies have developed two-wire methods of sending power and data together, and now, [Keith Wakeham] has devised his own way of doing so.
[Keith] was inspired by Shimano’s E-Tube system which is fairly fancy in its encoding schemes, but he went his own way. His concept relied on old-school On-Off Keying methods to take a signal and capacitively couple a signal into power lines. He explains the theory behind the method, and shares schematics that can be used to actually communicate over power lines. Then, he shows off the real hardware that he built to test the concept for himself.
The results? Good! [Keith] was able to maintain speeds of 57,600 bits/second even with an electrically-noisy gear motor operating on the lines. That’s more then enough for all kinds of applications.
If you’ve got your own data-over-powerline hacks, don’t hesitate to let us know.
6 thoughts on “Running Power And Data Over Just Two Wires”
I’ve done this as well, based on some old EE article, but there are a few things to note:
1. You want really low reverse leakage current on the diodes that lead into the peak/average detector. There are plenty of Schottkys out there that have pretty high reverse leakage, and given how small the currents are (it’s a 100 pF cap after all) you can’t afford it. The lower it is, the faster you can make those transitions. The ones he’s using are fine, but you can *easily* substitute it for something wrong.
2. You want a high-ish value resistor to ground on the floating node after the AC cap before the diodes. That node can basically sit anywhere between -0.4 and 0.4V freely, which can lead to weird data-dependent behavior. You’re essentially setting an RC highpass on the carrier. Actually giving that value a DC operating point also lets you simulate the circuit properly (obviously you need to put a load on the DC/comms path too).
3. You want to bias the transmit path at VCC/2 – so like, after his series resistor on the TX path you want some high-value resistors to VCC and GND. Helps with the initial behavior, since if the line’s been sitting idle for a while that first transition “up” is big.
Tends to work even without these (except the low reverse-leakage current diodes, that’s necessary) but can be sensitive to data patterns and temperature variation. The exact ‘value’ of the resistors I’m mentioning are in the 10-50k range, but it’s best to mess around with simulation and experiment to figure it out.
could try IR 38Khz modulation onto DC
Chassis as one of the wires.
Carbon fiber chassis… At least on bicycles that is electronic shifting.I don’t think the epoxy part is usually all too conductive.
Than enough.
The DCC protocol, used for model trains, also works very well with noisy DC motors in the vicinity. :)
57600bps is great. But I don’t see any application that needs more than the 8000bps that DCC can provide.
The thing with DCC is that you can buy all the necessary modules ready to use. And they are *small* modules, because they need to be put inside the model trains.
Just pointing out.
