Cosmic Ray Detection At Starbucks?

Want to see cosmic rays? You might need a lot of expensive exotic gear. Nah. [The ActionLab] shows how a cup of coffee or cocoa can show you cosmic rays — or something — with just the right lighting angle. Little bubbles on the surface of the hot liquid tend to vanish in a way that looks as though something external and fast is spreading across the surface.

To test the idea that this is from some external source, he takes a smoke detector with a radioactive sensor and places it near the coffee. That didn’t seem to have any effect. However, a Whimhurst machine in the neighborhood does create a big change in the liquid. If you don’t have a Whimhurst machine, you can rub a balloon on your neighbor’s cat.

We aren’t completely sure this effect is from cosmic rays and we think no one is actually sure. There have been scientific papers written. What do you think? Is it convection? Cosmic rays? Or maybe just electric charges. Put a cup on and start experimenting.

If you want to reliably see cosmic rays, build a cloud chamber. All you really need is a plastic bottle.