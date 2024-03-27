When the people of Earth set up bases on the moon, you can imagine that 3D printing will be a key enabling technology. Of course, you could ship plastic or other filament at great cost. But what if you could print with something you can already find on the moon? Like moon dust. NASA thinks it is possible and has been doing tests on doing just that. Now [Virtual Foundry] wants to let you have a shot at trying it yourself. It doesn’t really contain moon dust, but their Basalt Moon Dust Filamet has a similar composition. You can see a video about the material below.
It isn’t cheap, but it is probably cheaper than going up there to get some yourself. At least for now. The company is known for making PLA with various metal and ceramic materials. Like their other filaments, you print it more or less like PLA, although you need a large hardened nozzle, and they suggest a prewarmer to heat the filament before going to the hot end.
They recommend printing at 210C and 135% flow rate. The material contains about 60% basalt, and after sintering at a very high temperature, the remaining material is all basalt.
This isn’t the first time we’ve looked at filament that mixes in metal or ceramics. We’ve seen copper-laden filament from Virtual Foundry used to make rocket nozzles.
3 thoughts on “3D Printing With (Ersatz) Moon Dust”
This article sounds like an advertisement. No real life experience with the material just a link to the shop and a YouTube video from the manufacturer.
I wonder what weighs more, filament shipped from earth, or all of the nozzles that moon filament will chew through?
If the concept of FDM through a nozzle moon dust printing actually makes sense enough to try and survives the first trial phase with the distances involved the hotend for the ‘real thing’ will be a solid diamond or something similarly insanely hard and durable for the wear resistance… The cost of grinding out a really really hard nozzle and any further engineering that may be needed so it can survive the thermal cycles without working itself out of the heat block etc will be well worth it compared to sending many replacements and a mechanism for the replacement of them.
Seems to me though like entirely the wrong method for moon printing – surely the metal powder printer methodology is more directly able to use moondust, and likely will work out easier logistically.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)