Over the last year it’s fair to say that a chill wind has blown across the face of the media industry, as the prospect emerges that many content creation tasks formerly performed by humans instead being swallowed up by the inexorable rise of generative AI. In a few years we’re told, there may even be no more journalists, as the computers become capable of keeping your news desires sated with the help of their algorithms.
Here at Hackaday, we can see this might be the case for a gutter rag obsessed with celebrity love affairs and whichever vegetable is supposed to cure cancer this week, but we continue to believe that for quality coverage of the latest and greatest in the hardware hacking world, you can’t beat a writer made of good old-fashioned meat. Indeed, in a world saturated by low-quality content, the opinions of smart and engaged writers become even more valuable. So we’ve decided to go against the trend, by launching not a journalist powered by AI, but an AI powered by journalists.
Announcing Wrencher-2, a Hackaday chat assistant in your browser
Wrencher-2 is a new paradigm in online chat assistants, eschewing generative algorithms in favour of the collective expertise of the Hackaday team. Ask Wrencher-2 a question, and you won’t get a vague and made-up answer from a computer, instead you’ll get a pithy and on-the-nail answer from a Hackaday staffer. Go on – try it!
To give it a spin for all you folks we recruited our friend Roger from Fulchester Hackerspace, so now over to Roger the tester, who will show you how it’s done.
Roger
Hackaday
Hi Roger, good question. We like the Pi chip, its peripherals are very vanilla ARM so refreshingly free of quirks, and those state machine peripherals have lots of potential. But on the other hand, the Espressif chip has on-board wireless, for which you’d have to use another module if you followed the Pi route.
Tell us, have you considered using a 555, by any chance?
As you can see, we’ve delivered Roger some sage advice which definitely wouldn’t have come from any mechanical gizmo. Wrencher-2’s expertise doesn’t stop there though, we can also help you around the house!
Roger
Hackaday
Hi Roger, this is a pretty straightforward problem to fix. First you will need an NVIDIA Jetson Nano with a camera pointed at your bins, and use Tensorflow to identify when the lids are being blown off, and also where they land. Then you should design and build an all-terrain autonomous tracked robot with a five-jointed manipulator arm and a vacuum pickup device. Equip it with GPS guidance and a camera, then use OpenCV to detect the bin lid before picking it up and placing it back on the bin.
Away from the bench and the home, of course, Wrencher-2 is always there for you. Not everyone is a workshop genius, so the help and advice of a team with our breadth of experience is beyond value.
Roger
Hackaday
Hi Roger, yes, that’s a tough one. In a sense you’re not so much making a hole in the wood as removing a cylinder of wood from it. We suggest first buying a laser cutter with a bed large enough to hold the wood, and then designing and positioning your ideal cylinder in your CAD package of choice. Then you can cut it out with the laser cutter, and if you still need a hole, there’s one handily left in your wood. But we have to ask, in 2024, why are you still relying on wood? There are plenty of very good wood analogue 3D-printer filaments available, why don’t you try 3D printing it instead?
Here at Hackaday we’ve for many years sought to bring you the best of new technology for a brighter future, and of these efforts Wrencher-2 is but the latest. People are doing exciting things with chat assistants, from identifying edible mushrooms to writing complex legal briefs, and we wanted to bring the same level of reliability and competence to your bench, along with our personal touch. We’re really looking forward to what you’ll do with it!
[Editor’s note: Sadly, due to human beings’ need for sleep and lack of VC funding, we had to limit access to our Wrencher-2 experiement to the wee hours of the morning on April 1st. If you missed your chance, there’s still the comment section!]
17 thoughts on “Wrencher-2: A Bold New Direction For Hackaday”
Happy April fool’s day
That escalated quickly.
Interesting perspective on question-answering chatbots. More like an answer-questioning bot!
Does raise a potential use case for AI with the old trick of trying to deliberately design something crazily to help get you out of your self imposed constraints and think about the otter from a different angle.
…Or just get your design on HaD and read the comments :p
Ha, April 1st. I’ll admit you got me on that one.
LOL, I must admit being the fool, but it was a great laugh all the way. Design a cylinder! And if you still need a hole, there it is!
Not what I expected, and even so I was deeply frustrated by the joke.
Really? Frustrated? OK, prepare yourself for life’s disappointments, because this is the least of them.
I mean, you get the joke right? What I mean is that I feel I don’t have the time and stomach for the April 1st jokes anymore, just that. They just wasted one blog post with a joke, you get?
“wasted one blog post with a joke” what an entitled thing to say. Hackaday doesn’t owe you any posts.
I see your point, CLOVIS… with the limited number of posts available to Hackaday, to waste one is throwing away a precious resource. What cretins!
I knew something was up immediately when a 555 was suggested…
Even boring trade publications are getting into the act…
https://www.plasticstoday.com/materials-research/broken-up-plastics-are-everywhere-researchers-finally-know-why?ADTRK=InformaMarkets&utm_source=eloqua&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=15_NL_PT_Newsfeed_Edit_Sub_20240401&sp_cid=17364&utm_content=15_NL_PT_Newsfeed_Edit_Sub_20240401&sp_aid=33631&sp_rid=133058&sp_eh=616e838760fdbe06385211353c235e00a2176125165d2c3cb4dbbddb27f7b593
Will we be able to edit our questions?
Ah, comedy gold.
April first was always a fun day in technology. Good to see it still thriving at Hackaday. Keeps things light hearted. Thank you, Jenny List!
To keep the lid on the garbage can, weigh it down with lots and lots of 555s.
Should’ve guessed it but I took hook, line and sinker.
Apart from that, answers to most queries (on hackaday – not The Great British bakeoff :p) probably _should_ end with “Have you considered using a 555 instead?”.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)