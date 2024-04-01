OSHW Framework Laptop Expansion Hides Dongles

If you’ve got a wireless keyboard or mouse, you’ve probably got a receiver dongle of some sort tucked away in one of your machine’s USB ports. While modern technology has allowed manufacturers to shrink them down to the point that they’re barely larger than the USB connector itself, they still stick out enough to occasionally get caught on things. Plus, let’s be honest, they’re kind of ugly.
For owners of the Framework laptop, there’s now a solution: the DongleHider+ by [LeoDJ]. This clever open source hardware project is designed to bring these little receivers, such as the Logitech Unifying Dongle, into one of the Framework’s Expansion bays. The custom PCB is designed with a large notch taken out to fit the dongle’s PCB, all you need to do is solder it in with four pieces of stiff wire.
That would be a neat enough project, but [LeoDJ] went one better by adding a CH334 USB hub chip and a female USB connector to the board. So not only does this module hide that unsightly dongle, it gives you back the USB port that it would otherwise be taking up. Since the CH334 still had extra ports available, [LeoDJ] put some additional USB pads on the back of the PCB — so assuming you can physically fit it in the 3D printed enclosure, you could tack on a second receiver dongle or some other tiny gadget.
As slick as the DongleHider+ is, it’s not a perfect solution. According to the project’s README, while USB 2.0 seems to work pretty well, plugging a USB 3.0 device into the port temporarily knocks out the internal dongle. It’s not a deal breaker, but something to keep in mind. It also looks like the DongleHider+ has only been tested under Windows so far, though we’d be surprised if there was actually anything that would keep it from working under Linux.
While there are plenty of reasons for hardware hackers to be excited about the Framework laptop, we think the Expansion Cards have to be near the top of the list. If you don’t have any dongles you want hidden, maybe you’d be interested in a microcontroller development board that you can slap into the side of your laptop?
4 thoughts on “OSHW Framework Laptop Expansion Hides Dongles”
this is a neat hack but i would give my kingdom for a bluetooth that’s even slightly usable, instead
I’d bet it goes ‘oh new USB 3.0’ better check out the USB PD stuff and brown out everything else on the hub in the process. Seems to be the way everything that supports USB-PD and is a USB hub works when a new device is plugged in…
Still like the idea and a momentary reset isn’t a big problem – its not like you were actively needing the keyboard and mouse at the precise moment you are plugging in another USB device. Though I think I’d add an external reset button for the inbuilt dongle – USB devices do seem to often enough need a deliberate power cycle with all this PD negotiation, higher speed signalling and hub upon hub making them flake out more than they used to in the USB2.0 days. Be annoying to have to pull the module or invoke a reset of the controller in the PC.
No, the dongle *stops working*. It isn’t a momentary reset, and it has nothing to do with the PD stuff because the downward-facing port is a Type A. It’s probably more like the hub driver powers down the USB 2.0 port when a device that only uses USB 3.0 is connected or something.
It’s not really a standards-compliant link, since it’s peeling off the USB 2.0 and just routing the USB3.0 straight through. Not really surprising things act weird.
The git and article claims its got a USB hub chip on the PCB – its treating that USB port on the framework in the conventional fashion, and just not actually exposing the extra USB-A ports of the hub.
Doesn’t matter what the port is I’ve seen in many USB chipsets now plug in any device and the entire lot gets reset. Doesn’t matter if its a USB2.0 only port in one of the bigger dock/hubs that has lots of IO the entire lot is always seems to be power cycled by a device insertion. (plus PD does exist and work over USB-A connectors anyway).
