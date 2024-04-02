Giant Sails Actually Help Cargo Ships Save Fuel, And The Planet In Turn

Shipping is not a clean business. The global economy is fueled by trade, and much of that trade involves hauling product from point A to point B. A great deal of that product goes by water. Shipping it around uses a great deal of fuel, and creates a great deal of greenhouse gas emissions. It’s bad for the environment, and it’s costly for shipping companies.
Any gain in efficiency can be an edge in this regard, and beneficial for the planet to boot. Now, it appears that good old fashioned sails might just be the tool that companies need to clean up their fleets. And it’s not some theory—real world numbers back it up!
Where The Wind Takes You
Sea transport has been branded as a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for about 3% of the total. Shipping companies in turn are under increasing pressure to innovate and adapt, both for the good of the planet and their own coffers. It’s perhaps a small blessing that saving fuel and slashing emissions go hand in hand, and companies are desperate for any technology that can deliver on those goals.
Enter the WindWings, a revolutionary “wind assisted propulsion” concept developed by BAR Technologies. In partnership with ocean freight firm Cargill, these radical sails were installed aboard the Pyxis Ocean, a Kamsarmax bulk carrier chartered from Mitsubishi. These aren’t the canvas and rope constructs of yore . Instead, they’re a set of towering metal sails that stand 123 feet tall, designed to harness the wind’s power and propel the massive bulk carrier across the oceans.
The ingenuity of the WindWings lies in their adaptability. Unlike some sail designs of old, they can pivot. This allows the vessel to make the most of the wind without unduly compromising its intended route. The sails feature built-in sensors that allow them to adjust their thrust or drag in real time. The sails significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The ship’s gas engines can be throttled down when a boost from the wind is available, saving precious fuel and cutting emissions. The sails auto-adjust to prevailing conditions, and can be raised and lowered by the crew as needed.
The impact of this technology is not merely theoretical. The Pyxis Ocean’s journey through the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic Oceans from August 2023 to February 2024 showcased remarkable results. In optimal wind conditions out on a sea voyage, the savings hit 11 tonnes of fuel a day, offering a glimpse into the potential environmental benefits of widespread adoption of this technology. Overall, it’s estimated the sails could save roughly 3 tonnes of fuel per day over a year of operations. For a ship like the Pyxis Ocean, that’s roughly a 14 percent saving. As for emissions, the sails slash 11.2 tons a day of CO2 equivalent emissions on a well-t0-wake basis. That works out to around 2650 tons of CO2 a year, equivalent to removing 480 cars from the road.
With the WindWings equipped, the Pyxis Ocean is the most efficient Kamsarmax in Cargill’s fleet. Encouraged by the Pyxis Ocean’s performance, the conglomerate is exploring options to retrofit its extensive fleet with WindWings, signaling a significant shift towards sustainable shipping practices. The expectation is that further Kamsarmax vessels could run three wings, rather than two, for yet greater fuel savings.
This move would not just involve adopting the new technology but also about preparing global ports to accommodate these modern-day sailing ships. Every port has its own layout and equipment which must be able to work with ships equipped with WindWings without interfering or causing damage. The company notes it has engaged with over 250 ports to try and determine how ships with these devices can berth and load safely.
Fifty years ago, you’d be forgiven for thinking the age of sail was well and truly over. As always, technology can surprise us, and sometimes the old ideas become brand new again.
28 thoughts on “Giant Sails Actually Help Cargo Ships Save Fuel, And The Planet In Turn”
The fact the press releases rambles on about co2 instead of dollar fuel savings is all you need to know regarding the viability and cost/benefit of this.
If I get a penny for every story about wind driven modern commercial cargo boats…
Next story: a university in the Netherlands build a solar camping van.
It should be taken as common knowledge that making use of the wind has historically been viable and even in modern times there are various ways ships have used wind to their benefit, whether with sails, rotors, or windmills. It’s also known and that fuel costs can easily end up the largest portion of the operating costs, and one dependent on volatile fuel prices at that. So when they claim a double digit percentage improvement in fuel usage, it seems like the financial benefit is obvious, even if the cost of the sails or the quality of the specific group in question is not sufficiently clear.
Hey, that might well be true, but I enjoy it on a purely romantic level. Ships under sail plying the high seas again, hauling their treasure through pirate waters. Bigger than any galleon ever was. I’d like to travel on one, even if it turned out to be a gimmick.
You’re in luck. Several commercial companies offer cruising on large sailing vessels.
Windjammer and Windstar come to mind.
Or, if you’re more adventurous, several of the world’s navies still operate big o’l sailing ships as training vessels. Probably more likely to encounter pirates that way, seeing as commercial cruise companies might want to avoid those areas of the globe, whereas some navies view those spots as an interesting challenge.
Duly noted! Thanks! Yeah I’ve been on some yacht races and a couple historical restorations, but nothing like an oceanic voyage.
Cool idea, and I’m sure the control systems are highly optimized, but that still looks like an uncomfortably large amount of unreefable sail area to have aloft should a gusty storm wander through….
Have the computer aim the edge straight into the wind and pray that keel is heavy enough. But in a storm my bet would be that the wind could rotate a lot faster than the motors under the sail. That’s a valid concern, I wonder what the engineers have to say about it.
The sails can completely fold flat (which also allows them to handle obstructions). There are animations on their site showing it (and a brief view in the video).
And if you don’t want to handle sails, you can use rotors: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotor_ship
In one of his books (Pacific Edge?) Kim Stanley Robinson described solar-powered cargo ships. (and also mentioning they were not fast. ) Never mind the cargo load/unload logistics, but there does seem to be an awful lot of sunlit surface on a cargo ship.
Would solar panels help? Let’s see… A Panamax size vessel would have in excess of 5000 square meters of usable space on top. At 15% efficiency and 15% capacity factor, that will yield over 100 kW of continuous power (1 MW peak). One container-size battery would be enough to store days worth of energy.
But a typical cargo ship engine might make 50 MW. 100 kW from solar panels wouldn’t be worth the effort. And that container-size battery would source that power for just a few minutes. A ridiculous idea.
Hard to believe the power of wind is that much better: The US National Weather Service maps tells me that strong winds mid-pacific right now are around 1 kilowatt per square meter. The rare best case is 5 kw/m^2. Those Pyxis Ocean sails might intercept 1 megawatt of wind power on average, or a couple of percent of the engine’s power. Still doesn’t seem worth the cost in capital, maintenance and loss of cargo capacity. Not to mention the need to haul them down every time you want to go under a harbor bridge or through a typical canal.
Most of the studies for this that you can find are looking more at bulk carrier vessels where the storage is below-decks, so the top is free.
And 50 MW seems quite big, you can find a number of mid-size vessels (say 75k DWT) in the 10-20 MW range (this is what most of the studies use), in which case you’re talking 5-10%. Which isn’t so big as to make it obvious, but it could easily turn profitable.
It definitely isn’t an obvious win, though, that’s for sure.
I mean, we are 300 years past that already. Let’s innovate, not reinvent.
Reinvention is always one of the main currents of innovation. For example we’ve had metal tubes filled with gunpowder since the 1500s, but save a few minor improvements the basic design is so optimal that you can bet it’ll still be in use in the 2500s.
It seems like the ratio of sail area to ship displacement is far less than in traditional sailing ships. Perhaps modern ships can’t handle very much sail area because they would heel too much. It might be useful though if fuel prices are high enough.
Another technology is a rotor sail, which you happen to have an article about:
https://hackaday.com/2021/11/27/magnus-effect-propels-this-flettner-rotor-boat/
Only difference is that Norsepower makes these for real ships.
I submit that the sails should be attached to barges which are connected in a sea-spanning chain. Ships can connect themselves to the chain (the same as to a tugboat?) and get a free tug in either direction. Even if it’s not windy right here, it will be blowing on a sail somewhere in the chain.
Ships don’t have to be modified, it won’t affect canals or ports, and it takes advantage of more wind than a single ship ever could.
Get to work, engineers!
Wouldn’t those ships with the sails have to be fairly large? Not only do they have to deal with rough seas in the middle of the ocean but they have to be able to handle a large enough sale to be worth it.
So, then wouldn’t each sail ship require a crew and maintenance? It sounds like the costs would add up fast.
Good try.
In 1980, Japan produced the Shin Aitoku Maru, a sail-assist oil tanker and a few more over the 80s. In the 2000s, there was another short lived attempt at this. And again, 20 years later, we’re seeing this ideal hauled out again. Clearly, this idea isn’t particularly effective and 20 years seems to be how long for it to take people to forget why.
The difference is now we have “AI”
Seriously, some good ideas are simply premature. The Apple Newton was one example, a decade later memory & displays made the iPad possible.
So perhaps advances in material science & control system will make this finally practical.
One thing that would explain it is if the sail needs more crew or highly trained crew, that could explain why the idea was dropped in the past. The last 20 years have seen a lot of improvement and cost reduction of computing, sensors and automation/AI to the point that automatic sails seems reasonable.
If the device is cheaper than the fuel it saves, and doesn’t add much maintenance/overhead/crew cost, it actually makes sense. If a ton of fuel costs $500usd and the article is correct about the savings (3 ton/day), then they just have to make the sails cost less than $2.75 million for a 5 year payback period. They probably aren’t that cheap yet, but it doesn’t seem completely impossible.
