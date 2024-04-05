A Simple Line Injector Shows You The Wonderful World Of PSRR

[limpkin] writes us to show a line injector they’ve designed. The principle is simple — if you want to measure how much PSU noise any of your electronic devices let through, known as PSRR (Power Supply Rejection Ratio), you can induce PSU noise with this board, and then measure noise on your device’s output. The board is likewise simple. A few connectors, resistors, and caps, and a single N-FET!

You do need a VNA, but once you have that, you get a chance to peek into an entire world of insights. Does that 1117 LDO actually filter out noise better than a buck regulator? Is it enough to use a Pi filter for that STM32’s ADC rail, and do the actual parts you’re using actually help with that task? How much noise does your device actually let through in the real world, after being assembled with the specific components you’ve picked? [limpkin] shows us a whole bunch of examples – putting regulators, filters and amplifiers to the test, and showing us how there’s more than meets the eye.

Everything is open source, with full files available on the blog. And, if you want it pre-assembled, tested and equipped with the CNC-milled case, you can get it on Tindie or Lektronz! Of course, even without a tool like this, you can still get good filter designs done with help of computer-aided modelling.

We thank [alfonso] for sharing this with us!