On April 16th of this year, [Kevin Bentley] released the source code to the Sci-Fi FPS game Descent 3. Originally released in 1999 for Windows, the game has you control a flying ship which you have to guide through both in- and outdoor environments, while shooting at robots that have been infected with an alien virus as you try to save the solar system. It was later also ported to Mac OS and Linux, but was considered a commercial flop due to low sales.
As one of the original developers, [Kevin] explains that one of the goals of this code release is to give the game a second life, by cleaning up the C++ code and using new APIs. Original proprietary audio and video libraries from Interplay were removed, which means that some work is required before one can build a fresh copy of the game from this code base. That said, the released code is the latest 1.5 patch level, with the Mac OS and Linux support. Even if the original Descent games weren’t your cup of tea, it’s still great to see games being preserved and updated like this.
Thanks to [Phil Ashby] for the tip.
7 thoughts on “Source Code To The 1999 FPS Game Descent 3 Released”
Freespace 2, closely related to the Descent series, also had its code open-sourced, and it has a healthy community around it, continuously improving the engine.
https://wiki.hard-light.net/index.php/Source_Code_Project_index
Now I can build a vertigo-generator.
I enjoyed playing all 3 Descent games – especially on my 3Dfx Voodoo 2 equipped Mac
I was looking at liminal spaces earlier today and thought of this game. So I searched it, and found out about this news. Good stuff.
I wish the source for the old Mechwarrior games would be released.
And while I’m wishing, it would be great if various defunct MMOs could go open source.
I would call it a 6DOF combat game rather than an FPS…
Imagine playing this in VR for the ultimate stomach churning experience
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)