Watercooling is usually more efficient than air cooling for the same volume of equipment, and — important for many people — it is generally quieter. However, you still have water pump noises to deal with. [Der8auer] got a Wieland prototype cooler that doesn’t use a pump. Instead, it relies on the thermosiphon effect. In simple terms, the heat moves water — possibly boiling it — upwards to a radiator. Once the water is cool, it falls down back to the heat exchanger again.
It looks like any other AIO, but the block is extremely flat compared to normal coolers, which have the pump on top of the plate. As you might expect, orientation matters, and you can’t have tight bends in the hoses. The system also has to be totally airtight to function properly. The test was meant to be against a commercial AIO unit with the same number of fans. However, there was a problem, and the final test was done with a larger radiator with one of its three fans removed.
The prototype performed fine and was quiet. It didn’t do as well as the commercial cooler, but it wasn’t bad. Of course, this is a prototype. Maybe a final product will do better. Around the ten-minute mark, the IR camera came out, and it didn’t show any major unexpected hot spots.
We’ve seen water-cooled printer hotends, and pumping is a problem there. We wondered if this technology might work there. The whole thing reminded us of heat pipes without the internal wick to move cold working fluid. We’ve even seen a water-cooled calculator.
7 thoughts on “PC Watercooling Prototype Is Pumpless”
I saw couple of these in the early 2000’s.
Only difference is that they used the thermosiphon on the radiator side, and the radiator was vertical on the side of the case, because there you have a much longer distance for the hot water to rise – or sink – I don’t remember which way it went.
Yeah. My first reaction to this was that the radiator should mount vertically for this to work. Also, when this system was implemented in old houses the piping had a much larger diameter than in newer systems with a circulating pump. Maybe try mounting the radiator vertically and use 15-20mm diameter tubing + a radiator that supports that.
This system will also respond very slowly to cooling demands. I think it has a better chance of working with a constant heat supply.
Or at least it should be slanted down towards the outlet.
I wonder if a small peltier might make this kind of setup work better. If your looking for the phase change of a medium as its main means of heat rejection. Than it would certainly fill that void, and could be tuned enough to prevent condensation issues what would normally be a problem.
I’ve seen that one as well. Works, not well. The added heat input bogs the system down.
Besides, when you’re adding 50-150 Watts just to pump water, it does no good for your electric bill.
I saw a custom passive water cooled PC years ago that was basically a conical pot of water that fit directly on top of the CPU, with heat sink fins on the inside and outside. Basic convection – water gets heated by the CPU and rises, gets cooled by the fins and sinks.
