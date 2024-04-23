What’s the simplest audio frequency oscillator you can imagine? There’s the 555, of course, and we can think of a few designs using just two transistors or even a few with just one. But how about an oscillator with no active components? Now there’s a neat trick.
Replicating [Stelian]’s “simplest audio oscillator on the Internet” might take some doing on your part, since it relies on finding an old telephone. Like, really old — you’ll need one with the carbon granule cartridge in the handset, along with the speaker. Other than that, all you’ll need is a couple of 1.5-volt batteries, wiring everything in one big series loop, and placing the microphone and speaker right on top of each other. Apply power and you’re off to the races. [Stelian]’s specific setup yielded a 2.4-kHz tone that could be altered a bit by repositioning the speaker relative to the mic. On the oscilloscope, the waveform is a pretty heavily distorted sine wave.
It’s a bit of a mystery to [Stelian] as to how this works without something to provide at least a little gain. Perhaps the enclosure of the speaker or the mic has a paraboloid shape that amplifies the sound just enough to kick things off? Bah, who knows? Let the hand-waving begin!
3 thoughts on “No Active Components In This Mysterious Audio Oscillator”
Granule mics provide gain as they modulate current flow from the battery.
And don’t forget the high impedance of the speaker, which translates to higher sensitivity…
A carbon capsule works as a rudimentary amplifier. Such devices were used in phone networks as repeaters back in the day.
Point being that you put DC through the carbon granules and the compression of the grains increases or decreases the current passing through them by varying resistance. This creates AC which drives the speaker. The power required to move the grains can be less than the power passed through by the granules, which results in amplification. Add a suitable phase shift by the inertia of the speaker cone, and you’ve got a positive feedback system that results in oscillation.
This is in principle no different than the traditional ringing doorbell with the solenoid hammer that strikes a switch, powering the solenoid on and off. The switch is only replaced with a continuously variable resistor and the striking hammer with air pressure from the speaker.
