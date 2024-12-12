The 6GHz Band Opens In The US

On December 11th, the FCC announced that the band around 6GHz would be open to “very low-power devices.” The new allocation shares space with other devices already using these frequencies. The release mentions a few limitations over the 350 MHz band (broken into two segments). First, the devices must use a contention-based protocol and implement transmit power control. The low-power devices may not be part of a fixed outdoor infrastructure.

The frequencies are 6.425-6.525 GHz, 6.875-7.125 GHz and the requirements are similar to those imposed on 802.11ax in the nearby U-NII-5 and U-NII-7 bands.

In her remarks, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, in part:

But powerful innovation in wireless does not only come from licensed spectrum. Unlicensed spectrum matters, too. In fact, our lives run on unlicensed spectrum. We use it for everything from connecting at work and home with Wi-Fi to supply chain management in warehouses and delivery trucks, from maximizing our workouts with fitness trackers and earbuds to making our homes smarter and more efficient. I like to think of unlicensed spectrum as an invisible force in our economy. Wi-Fi alone will foster $769 billion in economic growth in 2024. That number is projected to rise 21 percent

in 2025 and as high as 67 percent by 2027 when the latest version of Wi-Fi will be in available in millions of devices. . . . We made it possible to access airwaves without licenses, to innovate without permission, and to develop low-power wireless technologies that

have changed the way we live and work.

Sounds like hacking to us. We remember when 6 GHz was nearly impossible to use, and hams building stuff using Gunn diodes to hit over 10 GHz was super edgy. Now, there’s a lot going on up there. It still isn’t trivial to design for frequencies that high.