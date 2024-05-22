Amber Compiles To Bash

It certainly isn’t a new idea to compile a language into an intermediate language. The original C++ compiler outputs C code, for example. Enhanced versions of Fortran were often just conversions of new syntax to old syntax. Of course, it makes sense to output to some language that can run on lots of different platforms. So, using that logic, Amber makes perfect sense. It targets — no kidding — bash. You write with nice modern syntax and compile-time checks. The output is a bash script. Admittedly, sometimes a hard-to-read bash script, but still.
If you want to see the source code, it is available on GitHub. Since Windows doesn’t really support bash — if you don’t count things like Cygwin and WSL — Amber only officially supports Linux and MacOS. In addition to compiling files, Amber can also execute scripts directly which can be useful for a quick one-liner. If you use Visual Studio Code, you can find a syntax highlighter extension for Amber.
To get a flavor of how it works, here’s a simple Amber file to rename some files:
let files = ["config.json", "file.txt", "audio.mp3"] loop index, file in files { $mv {file} {index}{file}$ failed { echo "Failed to rename {file}" } }
Here’s the output shell script:
__AMBER_ARRAY_0=("config.json" "file.txt" "audio.mp3"); __0_files=("${__AMBER_ARRAY_0[@]}"); index=0; for file in "${__0_files[@]}" do mv ${file} ${index}${file} __AMBER_STATUS=$?; if [ $__AMBER_STATUS != 0 ]; then echo "Failed to rename ${file}" fi let index=${index}+1 done
Looks much easier. Still, bash isn’t that hard. If you must have bash scripts for some reason, this might be worth a look. As a general-purpose programming language, you should probably stick with something more traditional.
Catching errors early is a good thing, but there are other ways to do that. While you could probably use a debugger on the output bash code, it looks a bit hard to follow, so an Amber debugger would be welcome.
That simple example is not going to work if any of the filenames have spaces in.
Right out of their documentation. I didn’t look but the key would be if the bash is quoted not necessarily if it is quoted in Amber since I don’t think it has that notion. So even if that is true, the compiler could (and should) quote everything defensively, I would think.
I once wrote a compiler which targeted GNU Make files. (Macro language, no shell callouts.) Working with a language which doesn’t have arithmetic was a challenge, but I got three-quarters of the way through a maths standard library before coming to my senses — addition, subtraction and multiplication. I did have enough to run Conway’s Game Of Life, very slowly.
http://cowlark.com/2013-10-19-insane-make/index.html
Oh, that is awesome! Although reading the makefile code feels a little like I’ve been staring at car crash longer than I should have been staring. :)
Admittedly I don’t do Win64 work often (usually open source), but feel a Windows install isn’t complete until Cygwin is install (but I am bias since that came from a former employer of mine).
Now, what about compiling Amber to BASH, then BASH to C, and C to a local (or cross-compiled) binary:
https://github.com/neurobin/shc
