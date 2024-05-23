Turning An ATX PSU Into A Variable Bench Supply

Bench power supplies can sometimes be frustratingly expensive and also kind of limited. If you’re enterprising and creative, though, you can create your own bench supply with tons of features, and it doesn’t have to break the bank either. Do what [Maker Y] did—grab an ATX supply and get building!
ATX power supplies work as a great basis for a bench power supply. They have 12 volt, 3.3 volt, and 5 volt rails, and they can supply a ton of current for whatever you might need. [Maker Y] decided to break out these rails on banana plugs for ease of access, and fused them for safety, too. But the build doesn’t stop there. [Maker Y] also added a buck-boost converter to provide a variable voltage output from 1 to 30 volts for added flexibility. As a nice final touch, the rig also features a pair of USB A ports compatible with Quick Charge 3.0, for keeping smart devices charged while working in the lab.
[Caelestis Workshop] also designed a fully enclosed version if you prefer that style. Check it out on Instructables.
No matter which way you go, it’s a pretty simple build, with a bunch of off-the-shelf parts tossed together in a 3D printed housing. Ultimately, though, it’s got more functionality than a lot of cheap off-the-shelf bench supplies. You can build it just about anywhere on Earth where you can get cheap eBay parts via post.
If anyone is going to take inspiration or instruction from this, please think twice a few times. Computer power supplies are not designed for this (mis)use. I’ve directly seen several students and colleagues get seriously injured using such “hacks”. Designing a good and safe power supply is not trivial. Excellent, inexpensive, safety-rated benchtop supplies designed for laboratory and experimental uses are widely available and should be used. Yes, I too made something similar in college 20 years ago, but I simply can’t recommend that anyone else do the same. Your life and the lives of others is simply not worth the negligible cost savings.
“Seriously injured” usually means sent to the hospital and staying for days or weeks. Specifically how did your students and colleagues get seriously injured from the DC side of an ATX power supply? Please share so we can avoid their fate.
Unless you are shoving the entire ATX brick into your bumhole, there’s absolutely no risk to be had. Excessive care for safety is a mental disease and should be checked by a professional.
Nobody is designing a power supply here. The PSU is off-the-shelf, connected by a bunch of wires to a breakout box with a second-stage regulator. The only modifications I’ve noticed on the video are the addition of a dummy load (likely to keep the PSU from shutting down) and hardwiring the “enable” PIN.
How are they not designed for this? An ATX psu provides certain voltages with certain current capabilities, and as long as you stay within those parameters the supply doesn’t know the difference and does not care. Unless you are thinking of the old S-100 unregulated supplies, I don’t see the problem.
“Computer power supplies are not designed for this (mis)use.”
They aren’t designed to… supply.. 3.3V/5V/12V?
“I’ve directly seen several students and colleagues get seriously injured using such “hacks”.”
How the hell wouldn’t they get seriously injured using it *in the computer*?
I’ve abused many a computer PSU to drive 12v audio equipment in a home setting.
While it’s ideal to offer some kind of buffer for high current draw devices (subwoofer amplifiers, for example), the process is really straightforward.
Jumper two pins on the main mobo atx connector, and you’ve got a 12v rail.
Everything else is niceties
Isn’t the negative rail on these supplies connected to chassis and line ground?
That can lead to some interesting surprises.
Bench PSU was giving me headaches: first one (Thandar?) just couldn’t deliver anywhere near the amps it was supposed to, maybe it had a fault I didn’t bother investigate. I sold it and bought another cheap PSU, but it kept switching between voltage circuits no matter what voltage I was trying to get, which was really annoying and not safe for the powered device. Eventually got a DPS5005 because it was cheap enough on eBay (private seller), and power it from a laptop 19.5V 180W charger. Not the best power supply, but this “hack” suffice for my meagre needs, and it’#s more compact/gives me less hassle than the bench PSUs I had.
The DPS5005 is similar to the adjustable one seen in the video, but I don’t think it’s a step up PSU. Clearly the video shows he can get 24V out, so I presume the one shown is a different type than mine. I’d say “I wish I had one of those”, but I’m an amateur rarely using my PSU, and when I do, I typically only ever need 3/5/9/12V, which I have no issue getting from the 19.5V laptop PSU obviously.
