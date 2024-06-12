FLOSS Weekly Episode 787: VDO Ninja — It’s A Little Bit Hacky

This week Jonathan Bennett and Katherine Druckman chat with Steve Seguin about VDO.Ninja and Social Stream Ninja, tools for doing live WebRTC video calls, recording audio and video, wrangling comments on a bunch of platforms, and more!

– https://docs.vdo.ninja/

– https://docs.vdo.ninja/steves-helper-apps

– https://docs.vdo.ninja/sponsor

