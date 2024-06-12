Although Moore’s Law has slowed at bit as chip makers reach the physical limits of transistor size, researchers are having to look to other things other than cramming more transistors on a chip to increase CPU performance. ARM is having a bit of a moment by improving the performance-per-watt of many computing platforms, but some other ideas need to come to the forefront to make any big pushes in this area. This startup called Flow Computing claims it can improve modern CPUs by a significant amount with a slight change to their standard architecture.
It hopes to make these improvements by adding a parallel processing unit, which they call the “back end” to a more-or-less standard CPU, the “front end”. These two computing units would be on the same chip, with a shared bus allowing them to communicate extremely quickly with the front end able to rapidly offload tasks to the back end that are more inclined for parallel processing. Since the front end maintains essentially the same components as a modern CPU, the startup hopes to maintain backwards compatibility with existing software while allowing developers to optimize for use of the new parallel computing unit when needed.
While we’ll take a step back and refrain from claiming this is the future of computing until we see some results and maybe a prototype or two, the idea does show some promise and is similar to some ARM computers which have multiple cores optimized for different tasks, or other computers which offload non-graphics tasks to a GPU which is more optimized for processing parallel tasks. Even the Raspberry Pi is starting to take advantage of external GPUs for tasks like these.
5 thoughts on “Startup Claims It Can Boost CPU Performance By 2-100X”
Not sure if vaporware or we have reached glorious times where small startups are actually working on new silicon
This sounds strangely familiar. Like we already have massively parallel co-processors that we offload calculations off to. By George, they re-invented the GPU. There may be a novel idea in there somewhere, and this is what we get after the marketing team and patent attorneys have worked on it.
everything old is new again, we have just reached the point where transistor density means we have to split dies out again and such designs are back in vogue. big iron has had dedicated co-processors for I/O and parallel processing for ages, and it takes the form of a GPU either bonded on the same substrate or reachable via a fast bus on personal computers today, we seem to go through the cycle of nobody knows how to write compilers lets punt some of it into hardware over to the limitations of the physical compilers are holding us back, lets pull it out to software and back every other decade or so.
what would be useful, is generalising the concept so you could swap the frontend out for x86, ARM, PowerPC, VAX, SPARC, etc so you could run all the workloads you need without having to swap the hardware out.
Will we get any side-channel attacks with this new idea?
If it came with a “Turbo” button like my 386 had, I’ll buy it!
