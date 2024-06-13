Raspberry Pi Saves Printer From Junk Pile

Around here, printers have a life expectancy of about two years if we are lucky. But [techtipsy] has a family member who has milked a long life from an old Canon PIXMA printer. That is, until Microsoft or Canon decided it was too old to print anymore. With Windows 10, it took some hacking to get it to work, but Windows 11 was the death knell. Well, it would have been if not for [techtipsy’s] ingenuity with a Raspberry Pi.

The Pi uses Linux, and, of course, Linux will happily continue to print without difficulty. If you are Linux savvy, you can probably see where this is going.

It is a simple task to connect the printer to the Pi, set up CUPS, and then share the printer over the network. While Windows doesn’t want to drive the printer directly, it is more than happy to talk to it as a network printer.

While [techtipsy] was happy enough just to use Linux to start with, not everyone appreciates that option either because they are familiar with Windows or there’s some reason (e.g., hardware or work rules) that requires Windows. Once the printer is set up with the Pi, it doesn’t require any special knowledge to use it.

We’ve thought about doing something like this to put cheap thermal printers on the network. CUPS supports 3D printers, too, but we’ve never seen anyone really using it that way.