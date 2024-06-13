Around here, printers have a life expectancy of about two years if we are lucky. But [techtipsy] has a family member who has milked a long life from an old Canon PIXMA printer. That is, until Microsoft or Canon decided it was too old to print anymore. With Windows 10, it took some hacking to get it to work, but Windows 11 was the death knell. Well, it would have been if not for [techtipsy’s] ingenuity with a Raspberry Pi.
The Pi uses Linux, and, of course, Linux will happily continue to print without difficulty. If you are Linux savvy, you can probably see where this is going.
It is a simple task to connect the printer to the Pi, set up CUPS, and then share the printer over the network. While Windows doesn’t want to drive the printer directly, it is more than happy to talk to it as a network printer.
While [techtipsy] was happy enough just to use Linux to start with, not everyone appreciates that option either because they are familiar with Windows or there’s some reason (e.g., hardware or work rules) that requires Windows. Once the printer is set up with the Pi, it doesn’t require any special knowledge to use it.
We’ve thought about doing something like this to put cheap thermal printers on the network. CUPS supports 3D printers, too, but we’ve never seen anyone really using it that way.
7 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi Saves Printer From Junk Pile”
I went the same route, but for whatever reason when I print a PDF document using CUPS 1/3 of the page (vertically) is left blank.
Cool. I wonder if some old “Star NL-10” (dot matrix printer of the 80’s) could be put to use again using the same method.
Should be worth a try: https://www.openprinting.org/printer/Star/Star-NL-10
Cool, but nothing new.
I did the same almost 30 years ago when my customers did not want to change from Novell 3.xx to Microsoft Windooze server.
Just add a headless Linux PC to the network, let it run a LPR que and do installing the needed (sometimes Postscript) drivers on the Windooze clients (anyway).
The only bad thing when messing with Linux spoolers, the windooze clients had no full access in order to delete failed print jobs from the server.
But other than that it worked.
When chosing a printer I tend to stay with a Canon or Brother product for cross-platform support and longevity. For example in my wireless home network I have a Canon Pixma MG3620 ink jet printer, scanner, copier that was already pretty long in the tooth when I bought it more than five years ago. The wireless networked Canon MG3620 printer has worked flawlessly across Windows 10/11, various flavors of Linux (Mint Cinnamon in particular), and Free/Open BSD Unix (OpenBSD for a server mostly). The print head has never dried out or otherwise failed. When I do physical printing (which is pretty rare). The printer absolutely must work when needed. So-far, I can say the Pixma MG3620 has stood the test of time. Would I recommend the Pixma MG3620 for a busy office setting? No, but it’s fine for a home office that does not do a lot of physical printing. And Canon USA’s customer support, rarely when needed, has been stellar. For an active office setting, due to ink jet cartridge costs you might want to look at a Brother laser printer instead (grayscale or color). Avoid HP at all costs. You no longer own an HP printer these days – the HP printer OWNS YOU!
Did someone do that with Scanners? I remember from one day to the next, all office scanners stopped working due to Gates’ company deciding they’re now paperweights. Most of them work fine with Linux, however some don’t. My company (unfortunally) runs Windoze and so do all our customers which are doctors’ offices and they have scanners galore and, well, some of them just turned into paperweights too, and they’re not even that old!
