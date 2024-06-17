Improving Wind Turbine Testing With A Better Air Source

1 Comment
A rectangular box with a purple section sandwiched between two red sections sits on a black tabletop. The end of the box is open. Black and red wires run out of the back of the box to a breadboard.

When comparing the efficiency of different wind turbine blade designs, [AdamEnt] found using a hair dryer wasn’t the best tool for the job. Enter his new 3D-printed wind tunnel.

After several prototypes, [AdamEnt] decided on a design that exploits slicer infill to create a flow straightener without having to do any tedious modeling of a lattice. Combined with a box on both ends of the straightener to constrain the flow, he has a more controllable air source with laminar instead of turbulent flow for testing his wind turbines.

The BLDC motor driving the air is attached to a toroidal blade of MIT fame. We get a little bit of the math behind calculating wind turbine efficiency and see a quick test of a blade placed next to the outlet of the air source at the end of the video.

If you’re planning on building your own wind tunnel, we’ve covered a few. We’ve even seen one that goes up to Mach 20, although that probably wouldn’t be useful for wind turbine design!

One thought on “Improving Wind Turbine Testing With A Better Air Source

  1. I first saw the video was 14 minutes and thought, I don’t have the time for that.
    But I think he did a great job explaining the problems and solutions encountered, as well as the reasons for redoing his initial experiment.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.