The term ‘Social Media’ may give off a benign vibe, suggesting that it’s a friendly place where everyone is welcome to be themselves, yet reality has borne out that it is anything but. This is the reason why the US Surgeon General [Dr. Vivek H. Murthy] is pleading for a health warning label on social media platforms. Much like with warnings on tobacco products, it’s not expected that such a measure would make social media safe for children and adolescents, but would remind them and their parents about the risks of these platforms.
While this may sound dire for what is at its core about social interactions, there is a growing body of evidence to support the notion that social media can negatively impact mental health. A 2020 systematic review article in Cureus by [Fazida Karim] and colleagues found anxiety and depression to be the most notable negative psychological health outcomes. A 2023 editorial in BMC Psychology by [Ágnes Zsila] and [Marc Eric S. Reyes] concurs with this notion, while contrasting these cons of social media with the pros, such as giving individuals an online community where they feel that they belong.
Ultimately, it’s important to realize that social media isn’t the end-all, be-all of online social interactions. There are still many dedicated forums, IRC channels and newsgroups far away from the prying eyes and social pressure of social media to act out a personality. Having more awareness of how social interactions affect oneself and/or one’s children is definitely essential, even if we’re unlikely to return to the ‘never give out your real name’ days of the pre-2000s Internet.
7 thoughts on “The US Surgeon General’s Case For A Warning Label On Social Media”
a.k.a. communism
So what’s the differences between the “social media” of our time, and the media of now?
I love how things like this, and legislation regulating “A.I.”, will open the door to weakening or eliminating the 1st amendment in the USA.
As someone whom is rather technical (as I think most of us are here)– It is hard, at times, to remember that there are vast numbers of people that are not technical at all– For that matter, perhaps even (technically) socially savvy at all (i.e. it is not like IRL, unless your famous, you can inadvertently experience viral or exponential effects, for better or much worse).
I am not really sure a warning would do any good at all– But I am kind of disgusted how a parent might even toss a 3 year old down with their tablet or phone (*themselves* having no idea how it functions in the first place), just because it is easier.
So, at least, I’ll take this ‘warning’ as a reflection of that… Not saying it is a great solution, but at least it is an admission that there is a problem here.
So who would you trust to ‘warning’ label information? Zuckerberg? The Ministry of Truth? Do you see the real issue? Remember when you could NOT talk against the ‘science’, that is now getting completely exposed?
“when you could NOT talk against the ‘science’, that is now getting completely exposed?”
I’m sorry, but wha ? I mean there are endless examples of kids getting hurt by social media– That is neither in doubt nor question– *Nor* is this a call to ban the whole thing. I recognize this is at best a feeble attempt, but what is one to do, simply ‘say nothing’ ?
I mean maybe the parents are just that stupid– So we’re just supposed to let the kids ‘sink or swim’ ?
>So we’re just supposed to let the kids ‘sink or swim’?
Yeah. Not my problem.
