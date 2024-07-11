Ticketmaster SafeTix Reverse-Engineered

Ticketmaster is having a rough time lately. Recently, a hacker named [Conduition] managed to reverse-engineer their new “safe” electronic ticket system. Of course, they also had the recent breach where more than half a billion accounts had personal and financial data leaked without any indication of whether or not the data was fully encrypted. But we’re going to focus on the former, as it’s more technically interesting.
Ticketmaster’s stated goals for the new SafeTix system — which requires the use of a smartphone app — was to reduce fraud and ticket scalping. Essentially, you purchase a ticket using their app, and some data is downloaded to your phone which generates a rotating barcode every 15 seconds. When [Conduition] arrived at the venue, cell and WiFi service was totally swamped by everyone trying to load their barcode tickets. After many worried minutes (and presumably a few choice words) [Conduition] managed to get a cell signal long enough to update the barcode, and was able to enter, albeit with a large contingent of similarly annoyed fans trying to enter with their legally purchased tickets.
The real kicker here is that since the barcode rotates every 15 seconds, printing it out simply isn’t an option. This alienates anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone, which includes individuals who may not be able to physically operate one. So the problem isn’t simply that users were being forced to install yet another application on their device, but that the system reduces accessibility to entertainment. [Conduition] was dismayed and frustrated with this, and so the reverse-engineering effort began.
Decoding the barcode was actually quite simple. It is a standard PDF417 barcode, which contains a long Base64 string, two six-digit numbers, and a Unix timestamp all concatenated together with colons. The only parts of the string that seemed to change over time were the two six-digit numbers. Hmm, can we think of a common technology which generates six-digit numbers that update seemingly randomly on a fixed cycle? Of course — it’s just a Time-based one-time password (TOTP), the technology behind 2FA authenticator apps!
So where were the secret keys coming from? TOTP only requires two things: a static secret string, and the current time. [Conduition] checked the communication with the Ticketmaster servers and found a particularly interesting request that returned JSON-formatted data, inside which were of course the two secret keys. One seems to be unique per customer, and the other per ticket.
The Ticketmaster API documentation only briefly mentions this feature, but they do state that customers must refresh their ticket barcodes within 20 hours before an event starts. These two pieces of information were enough to allow [Conduition] to whip up a simple app that accepts the secret keys and the ticket ID and pops out the rotating barcodes. This would allow you to sell your tickets in the 20 hours prior to an event, or even just give them away to friends without having to give their personal data to Ticketmaster and allow you to take back control of your tickets.
I think I speak for a lot of people when I say f*$^ ticketmaster and their legsalised scalping
I don’t live in USA but I can’t think of a single piece of media (movie, concert, drama, etc) that I felt like watching and wanted to buy tickets for.
Maybe online streaming has spoiled me but it seems like everything is just…bland and not worth expending too much effort for. It funny because its not like I watch much Netflix or other streaming services either, I just can’t get excited at the thought of watching anything.
You haven’t heard Taylor Swift yet
Ticketmaster isn’t scalping. It’s the people buying tickets from them for resale.
Secondly, scalpers only exist because there’s a price differential between what the performer is charging and what people will pay. Scalpers work in that gap. So instead of the performer venue getting the money, because they set prices so low it encourages scalpers to grab what they left on the table.
Ticketmaster and other platforms allow and encourage scalpers with their ‘resale’ services
Scalpers exist because ticketing platforms allow scalpers to hoover up hundreds or thousands of tickets in seconds after they go on sale and fans have no choice but to buy from them because there are no tickets left. (and yes, I know scalpers exist outside the online platforms too, but they’re incredibly successful online because online platforms don’t have effective countermeasures)
Ticketmaster subsidiaries scalp ticketmaster tickets.
Yes you heard that right.
They have also made it easier for some companies to do so, while blocking and preventing others.
I have no like of their business tactics.
This articles justifications on its face are questionable though, very few people cannot operate a smartphone. Also it presumes there is absolutely no alternative; where that may or may not be the case.
I’ve interaction with a user that was both deaf and blind; they provided feedback on the Accessability of our websites. They used iPhones and iPads to do so, along with assistive devices which connected to them.
As indicated in the article above, ticket refreshes are only required within 20 HOURS of an event. So there was no need to do so at the event while in line. Perhaps better notification to refresh your ticket before the event would be called for; but making the expedited seem like a dire circumstance where an refreshing with a congested system at the last minute ISNT justification for hacking the system and process.
On the other hand; love the technical details and no dis on the work itself; just the failed justification.
Any system which requires an app AND internet connection for no reason is stupid.
I hope one day there will be enough alternatives to comfortably live a smartphone free life.
As they say only criminals use cash. Stop killing trees :D
This is just another reason to push 5G cancer GSM coverage, 30K people need servicing in one cell location.
